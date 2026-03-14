Hyderabad police arrested Asawa Manish for selling spoiled, foul-smelling dry fruits from his GEM Foods godown. In a separate raid, two men were held for manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger paste using harmful chemicals and unhygienic methods.

Man Arrested for Selling Spoiled Dry Fruits in Hyderabad

The Special Crime Team (CCS), Food Adulteration Team, and Bahadurpura Police apprehended Asawa Manish (42) for selling spoiled, unhygienic dry fruits in Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

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The accused person was running a godown business under the name of GEM Foods (Imports and Exports) at Chelapura, Charminar, in Hyderabad.

The accused was found to have falsely represented the dry fruits as good quality and fit for consumption. Upon search, the dry fruits supplied were found to be spoiled, exhibiting fungal growth and emitting a foul smell. They were stored in unhygienic conditions, rendering them unfit for human consumption.

The joint team recovered a total of 30 cartons of unhygienic dry fruits. The arrest was made by Inspector of Police of Special Crime Team D Bikshapathi, along with his staff, the Food Adulteration Team and Bahadurpura Police under the supervision of G. Venkateswar Reddy, ACP, Special Crime Team, CCS, Hyderabad.

Police have advised the public to remain cautious while purchasing food items, especially packaged or bulk food products such as dry fruits and any other. If anyone notices the sale of spoiled, adulterated, or unhygienic food products, they should immediately report the matter to the nearest police station or food safety authorities.

Two Held for Manufacturing Adulterated Ginger Paste

Earlier on March 12, Police in the Mailardevpally area arrested two persons, identified as Mohammed Ziyauddin and Mohammed Mazhar Ali, for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger paste from houses in Subhan Colony, Alli Nagar.

The arrests followed a police raid on March 11, after authorities received reliable information about the use of harmful ingredients in violation of food safety regulations. The individuals were operating under the names "SEVEN COOKS" and "Arjun Enterprises".

Details of the Raid

According to Police official, "On March 11, we received reliable information that a person was making ginger paste in Subhan Colony, Alli Nagar, using adulterated and harmful ingredients, in violation of the regulations, we immediately went and raided and found that a person named Mohmmed Ziyauddin age 45 years, in the name of 'SEVEN COOKS' in a house at Ali Nagar and a person named Mohammed Mazhar Ali age 47 years, in the name of 'Arjun Enterprises', without following any regulations and cleanliness, brought spoiled ginger paste in an unhygienic environment and sold it to others. They said that they were preparing a paste of Ginger by mixing chemicals and selling it to local shops in Hyderabad and various shops." (ANI)