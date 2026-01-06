A 70-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a tree and mercilessly assaulted over a property dispute in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district.

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a tree and mercilessly assaulted over a property dispute in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. The incident occurred near Kaveripattinam on Sunday. The victim, U Unnamalai lived with her two sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. The dispute erupted when her deceased husband’s brother’s son, Kumar, arrived with other relatives and used a tractor to plough a piece of land that remains legally unpartitioned.

Unnamalai objected, citing that a property case related to the land was still pending before a court. Her resistance allegedly enraged Kumar and his wife, Kalpana. The couple reportedly tied the elderly woman to a coconut tree, thrashed her, and continued ploughing the land in front of her, as captured in a viral footage.

On receiving information about the incident, Unnamalai’s relative Annamalai, a BJP technical wing functionary from Dharmapuri, rushed to the spot in an attempt to intervene. He too was allegedly attacked by Kumar and his relatives.

Following the assault, Unnamalai’s family alerted the police. By the time officers moved in, Kumar and Kalpana had untied the elderly woman and fled the scene.

Police on Monday arrested Kumar (53), Kalpana (45), and another relative, Prabhakaran. All three have been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation into the incident is underway.