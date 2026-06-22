The BJP government in West Bengal unveiled its maiden budget with a ₹4.38L crore outlay. Key announcements include a new airport near Kalyani, a 20% DA hike for employees, job creation, and several welfare schemes under its 'Viksit Bangla' vision.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal on Monday presented its first-ever state budget, unveiling a ₹4,38,775.29 crore net outlay for the financial year 2026-27. Presented by Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta in the Legislative Assembly, the budget combined welfare measures, employment generation, infrastructure expansion, and fiscal consolidation under the government's vision of a "Viksit Bangla."

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Key Announcements: Infrastructure, Welfare and Jobs

A major infrastructure announcement was the proposal to build a new greenfield airport near Kalyani. The government plans to identify 1,000-1,500 acres of land for the project, citing congestion at Kolkata's existing airport. "Kolkata Airport is facing significant passenger congestion, and there is a need for a second airport in Kolkata to boost the regional economy," Dasgupta told the House.

The budget also announced implementation of the Centre's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, targeting two lakh rooftop solar installations across the state. An allocation of ₹100 crore has been earmarked for the programme, while SC/ST families will receive an additional ₹5,000 subsidy.

One of the most significant announcements was a 20 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, taking the total DA to 38 per cent from October 1, 2026. Pensioners will receive a corresponding Dearness Relief increase. "The enhanced DA is recognition of that commitment," Dasgupta said.

The government also announced: ₹3,000 monthly financial assistance for women aged 25-60 under the Annapurna Scheme; ₹50,000 one-time assistance for unmarried female students pursuing higher education; a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 for unemployed graduates aged 21-45 and ₹2,000 for other eligible unemployed youth; ₹5,000 monthly pension for retired journalists; establishment of an IIT and an IIM in North Bengal with Centre's assistance; techno-economic surveys for metro connectivity in Durgapur, Asansol, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri; transformation of Gangasagar Mela into an international spiritual and cultural festival; development of Falta as a model region; creation of a Plantation Workers' Welfare Board for tea garden labourers; and ₹2,000 salary increase for Civic Volunteers, Village Police and Green Police from August 2026.

The Finance Minister also announced the creation of one lakh government jobs, including 20,000 police positions and 1,000 vacancies in the Eastern Frontier Rifles.

Addressing agriculture, Dasgupta proposed an additional ₹3,000 annual assistance to farmer families over the Centre's PM-KISAN benefits and a ₹2-per-unit electricity subsidy for irrigation pumps. The government will also implement the PM Fasal Bima Yojana for 16 crops from Kharif 2026.

Fiscal Outlook and Allocations

The budget allocated the highest amount--₹51,836.55 crore--to Panchayats and Rural Development, followed by ₹44,948.21 crore for School Education. Agriculture received ₹8,565.84 crore, Industry ₹3,266.59 crore, Disaster Management ₹3,035.95 crore, and Backward Classes Welfare ₹2,544.48 crore.

Dasgupta highlighted the state's fiscal challenges, revealing that the BJP government had inherited a debt burden of ₹8.16 lakh crore. "Every rupee spent will now be judged against its long-term impact," he said, outlining a fiscal consolidation roadmap focused on revenue growth and expenditure efficiency.

BJP Leaders Laud 'Transformative' Budget

The budget presentation itself carried symbolic significance. The budget file was made from traditional Bengali mats and jute, while Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Dasgupta performed a puja before entering the Assembly.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari described the budget as an attempt to restore Bengal's identity and development. "This budget is an attempt to bring back the lost culture and dignity of West Bengal," Adhikari said. "Priority has been given to security, a fear-free environment, education, agriculture, business, crafts and constitutional governance. No section has been ignored," he added.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said the government had fulfilled the promises made in its election manifesto. "This budget addresses all the issues we presented to the public in our election manifesto. We have fulfilled all the commitments," he said.

BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana praised the inclusiveness of the proposals. "This budget has something for everyone. This is not to do scams or steal money, but to do work," he said.

BJP MLA Subrata Thakur said the budget ensured balanced regional development. "For the first time, all regions from Darjeeling to the seacoast have received due attention and funding," he said.

BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh echoed similar sentiments. "No one was left out in the budget, and there was something for everyone, be it the backward classes or the entrepreneurs," he said.

BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar called it a "magnificent budget." "Due attention has been paid to every region of West Bengal--from North Bengal's hills to the Sundarbans. The budget announces several medical colleges, universities and a tribal university," he said.

Actor-turned-MLA Hiran Chatterjee described it as a transformative budget. "This was a progressive budget for the children of Bengal. It will bring back those who left the state for jobs and training and provide opportunities in semiconductor technology, robotics and machine learning," he said.

BJP spokesperson Keya Ghosh said the budget was designed for ordinary citizens. "The BJP government has presented a budget for the people. We have allocated ₹38,000 crore for the Annapurna Yojana, and North Bengal will finally get facilities like AIIMS and IIT," she said.

Industry Experts Give Thumbs Up

Meanwhile, Vivek Jalan, Chairperson of the National Fiscal Affairs & Taxation Committee of BCC&I, called the budget "progressive and future-looking." "Every sector has been touched in this budget, from social welfare to industry, agriculture, logistics and infrastructure. Overall, it is a very progressive budget towards Viksit Bengal," he said.

Rajarshi Dasgupta, Member of BCC&I's Fiscal Affairs Committee, described it as a comprehensive budget. "It is a miniature version of the Union Budget because it covers every aspect--from health and employment to infrastructure and industries," he said.

Former BCC&I president S Radhakrishnan welcomed the government's cooperative approach with the Centre. "This budget gives us comfort and confidence. Unless a state works with the Centre, it is difficult to grow," he said.

Opposition Reaction: A Mixed Bag

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy accused the government of failing to fully deliver on its promise regarding DA parity with Central government employees. "The government promised to pay DA as per the Central rate, but there is still a difference of 22 per cent. Apart from increasing DA, no other promise was kept," Roy said.

Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee offered a mixed assessment. "DA hike is a positive step," he said, but criticised the lack of clear investment figures for infrastructure projects and warned that ease-of-doing-business initiatives could encourage "crony capitalism" without adequate safeguards. Banerjee also strongly opposed what he described as a steep reduction in minority sector allocations.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh adopted a more cautious stance. "This is a new government, and it should be given some time. We intend to play the role of a constructive opposition," he said, while expressing hope that budget promises would be implemented on the ground. Ghosh also criticised the Centre, alleging that funds meant for Bengal under previous administrations had been withheld.

TMC MLA Madan Mitra acknowledged similarities between some BJP welfare schemes and programmes launched under Mamata Banerjee. "While appreciating them for following the path of Mamata Banerjee in many places, some sections of society have benefited like anything, while others have been reduced to anything," he said.

TMC MLA Matibur Rahaman welcomed the overall direction of the budget but hoped future budgets would include an AIIMS for Malda district.

Suspended TMC leader Riju Dutta backed the budget. "Twenty per cent DA is a very good figure. One lakh jobs will be created. This is a major development for Bengal," he said, adding that a "double-engine government" could help deliver results.

Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui criticised the government for not achieving DA parity and accused it of neglecting minorities. "They keep chanting 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' yet injustice is being done to Muslims and minorities," Siddiqui alleged.

While BJP leaders have projected it as a roadmap for a "Viksit Bangla," opposition parties have welcomed some measures while questioning implementation, investment clarity and social sector priorities. The coming months will determine whether the ambitious announcements translate into tangible changes on the ground. (ANI)