The Shimla district police suspended Inspector Jayoti, SHO of New Shimla Police Station, for poor performance and dereliction of duty. SSP Gaurav Singh stated she had been previously warned but showed no substantial improvement in her work.

In a significant disciplinary action aimed at strengthening accountability and professional standards within the police force, the Shimla district police on Monday suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of New Shimla Police Station with immediate effect for poor performance and dereliction of duty. The suspended officer has been identified as Inspector Jayoti, who was serving as the SHO of New Shimla Police Station.

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The action was taken by Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh following a review of the officer's performance and functioning.

'Poor Performance Not Tolerated': SSP

Speaking to ANI over the phone, SSP Gaurav Singh said the officer had failed to meet expected standards despite being cautioned earlier regarding her work. "Inspector Jayoti, SHO of New Shimla Police Station, has been suspended for poor performance. Poor performance and dereliction of duty will not be tolerated," Singh told ANI.

According to the SSP, concerns about the officer's functioning had been raised during previous assessments, prompting the department to issue a warning and advise corrective measures. However, the latest review reportedly revealed no substantial improvement in her performance. "The officer had already been cautioned during the previous review, but there was no substantial improvement in performance. Therefore, action has been taken," Singh said.

Emphasising the district police administration's commitment to effective policing and public service, the SSP said accountability would remain a key priority, and strict measures would be taken against officers who fail to discharge their duties efficiently. "Stern action will be taken against any officer who does not perform his or her duties effectively and efficiently. Accountability and professional policing are non-negotiable," he added.

Coincides with Major Police Reshuffle

The suspension comes on a day when the Himachal Pradesh government ordered a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring ten senior police officers, including eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and two Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officers, as part of an administrative exercise aimed at strengthening governance and policing across the state.

Action Sends 'Strong Message' on Accountability

Officials said the action against the New Shimla SHO sends a strong message regarding performance-based accountability within the department. The move is being viewed as a clear indication that senior officers will be expected to maintain high standards of service delivery, discipline, and law enforcement, with lapses likely to invite strict departmental action. (ANI)