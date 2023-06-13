TMC's Abhishek Banerjee writes to ED, says can't appear before it; here's why

In a letter to the ED, Banerjee said that he is currently travelling as part of the "Trinamul e Nabojowar" (New wave in Trinamul) campaign besides being busy with the July 8 panchayat polls preparations.

Senior All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday (June 13) wrote to Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned him for questioning on its ongoing investigation into a scam involving primary school jobs, expressing his inability to appear before it as he is preoccupied with an ongoing party programme.

The ED had last week served a notice to the senior TMC leader, summoning him to appear before its officers on June 13.

Banerjee said most of the documents sought by the ED are available with appropriate government authorities.

"I am unable to appreciate the scope and purport of the summon under reference in as much as you have sought information/documents which do not have any connection with the public speech delivered by me on March 29," he said.

Last week, the TMC national general secretary had declined to comply with the ED summon citing preoccupation with political programmes.

"The information/documents requisitioned by your office in the summons under reference date to a decade, which are voluminous in nature, and I am in the process of collating such information/documents," he said.

Banerjee, however, sought a clarification from the ED on "the scope and purport of the ensuing investigation following which summons has been issued" to him.

On May 20, the TMC MP was grilled by CBI officers at their Kolkata office for over nine hours in connection with their investigation into the primary school jobs scam.