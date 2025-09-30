TVK leader Vijay hinted that the ruling DMK orchestrated the tragedy as political vendetta. The party has since approached the Madras High Court to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday, Saturday 30 pushed back against allegations in the Karur stampede case, saying the tragedy was triggered by overcrowding and a sudden power disruption. At a press conference on Tuesday, the DMK government released video clips claiming that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) workers broke security barricades and ran towards the rally site, worsening the situation. Officials argued the venue itself was unsuitable, pointing out it was located near a petrol pump and drainage canal. They further alleged that TVK underestimated the turnout, as the expected crowd nearly doubled, swelling to more than 25,000 with supporters trailing actor-politician Vijay.

According to the state government, police had asked Vijay’s convoy to stop before reaching the congested area, but organisers proceeded anyway, causing a surge when his vehicle entered the spot. The statement also noted that people had gathered since morning, with many exhausted or dehydrated, and a rush occurred near the generator enclosure just before the focus lights went off.

Vijay, however, hit back in a video message, accusing the DMK government of vendetta politics. He questioned the FIRs filed against TVK leaders and challenged Chief Minister MK Stalin directly: “Do whatever you want, but do not target them. I will face whatever comes.” He told supporters the party’s political journey would only grow “stronger and braver.” Meanwhile, an NDA delegation led by BJP MP Hema Malini, which visited the site, raised doubts about the circumstances. “The power supply went off right during Vijay’s rally. It doesn’t look like a coincidence,” Malini remarked, calling the incident “suspicious.”

TVK has approached the Madras High Court blaming the ruling DMK for the deadly stampede and demanding that the probe be transferred from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In its writ petition filed before the Madurai Bench, TVK alleged that the September 27 incident, which killed 41 people, was “solely motivated by the DMK and its functionaries.” Party counsel Arivazhagan told reporters, “We have requested that the case be shifted from Karur Town Police to a central agency. We have also enclosed photos and other supporting evidence. The matter will be heard on October 3.” Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has warned against the spread of rumours about the tragedy on social media, urging people to act responsibly.