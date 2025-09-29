The petition seeks directions to the Election Commission of India to deregister TVK and that Vijay should pay Rs 1 crore in compensation to each victim's family, citing violations of fundamental rights and safety laws.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In the aftermath of the Karur stampede, a petition has been filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking the derecognition and deregistration of actor Vijay's newly floated party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The petition, moved by an advocate practicing in the High Court, alleges that the rally held by the party on September 27 in Karur was conducted without proper planning or crowd management, leading to the tragic death of 40 people and leaving many others injured. The plea contends that the organisers were grossly negligent and violated lawful permissions by allowing a massive gathering of children, infants, women, and elderly persons in a congested venue.

What Does The Petition Say?

According to the petitioner, the incident amounts to a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 21 and 21A of the Constitution, along with Directive Principles of State Policy under Articles 39(e) and 39(f). The petition also argues that provisions of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Representation of the People Act were flouted. The plea highlights that the organisers ignored judicial directions, specifically the Bombay High Court’s ruling in Chetan Bharatkumar Dhakan v. State of Maharashtra, which prohibits the use of minors in political rallies and campaigns. It alleges that despite these safeguards, TVK failed to prevent the participation of vulnerable persons, resulting in offences under Section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence) and Sections 336, 337, and 338 (acts endangering human life and safety).

Seeking strict accountability, the petitioner has urged the court to direct the Election Commission of India to revoke TVK’s recognition for electoral misconduct and fundamental rights violations. The plea has also demanded that party chief and actor Vijay be ordered to pay a minimum compensation of Rs 1 crore to each of the families who lost loved ones in the stampede.

Madras High Court Had Warned TN Police

Vijay's TVK had filed a petition in the Madras High Court, which was heard on September 18, seeking directions to the Director General of Police to instruct all his subordinate officers to grant permissions for conducting political campaigns by the party, considering their representations in a fair, uniform, and non-discriminatory manner within a time frame fixed by the court. The petition had alleged that alleged that the unprecedented growth of the party has provoked resistance from the dominant political family in Tamil Nadu who were continuously obstructing the party's democratic activities.

Madras HC had advised the Tamil Nadu police to establish clear guidelines for granting permission to political parties to hold public meetings. Justice N Satish Kumar noted concerns over damage to public property during such gatherings and proposed that parties could be required to deposit a fixed amount in advance. This sum, he suggested, could be used to cover compensation if any damage occurs. The court also observed that, as party chief, Vijay has a responsibility to ensure TVK’s public gatherings are conducted lawfully and without causing harm. It further suggested that he could set a positive example by advising pregnant women and persons with disabilities to avoid attending such events, prioritising their safety and well-being.