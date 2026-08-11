The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution against the NEET examination, with all major parties except the BJP supporting it. Health Minister K Arunraj called the test anti-social justice, while the BJP staged a walkout in protest.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution against the NEET examination on Tuesday with the DMK, AIADMK, Congress, PMK, DMDK, left parties and other smaller parties supporting it. The BJP's lone MLA staged a walkout opposing the move.

Resolution Cites Social Injustice

Tamil Nadu Health Minister K Arunraj moved the resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking the abolition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), stating that the examination is against social justice, equality and the rights of states. "NEET is against Social Justice, Equality, and State Rights," Arunraj said while speaking in the Assembly.

The resolution seeks amendments to relevant central laws to discontinue the uniform NEET system for undergraduate medical admissions in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government has maintained that NEET adversely affects students from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly those studying in Tamil medium. It has also raised concerns over the growing dependence on expensive coaching centres and the pressure placed on students by a single entrance examination after 12 years of schooling. The government has proposed that admissions to undergraduate medical courses in Tamil Nadu be based on Class 12 examination marks.

BJP Opposes Move, Stages Walkout

During the debate on the resolution, BJP MLA M Bhojarajan opposed the government's move and argued that NEET provides an opportunity and hope to students in Tamil Nadu. "NEET is an encouragement for the people of Tamil Nadu. There is hope that the future will be better," Bhojarajan said.

Citing an example from Pollachi, the BJP MLA said that 10 students from the same school had cleared the NEET examination. "In Pollachi, 10 students from the same school have cleared the exam," he said.

Bhojarajan questioned why the state government was not focusing on providing coaching facilities to students instead of seeking the abolition of the examination. "Why is the state government not seriously considering conducting coaching classes? Why are you thinking with an inferiority complex?" he asked.

The BJP MLA said the government should ensure that students do not have to depend exclusively on wealthy private individuals or expensive coaching centres for NEET preparation. "We don't want a situation where only wealthy private individuals provide coaching. The state government should come forward to provide a special scheme for students," Bhojarajan said.

Bhojarajan then announced that he would not participate in the voting on the resolution and staged a walkout from the Assembly. "I am not participating in the voting taking place in the Assembly. I am staging a walkout," he said.

Cross-Party Support for Resolution

Meanwhile, AIADMK extended support to the Tamil Nadu government's resolution against NEET, with AIADMK MLA O.S. Manian stating that the party remains firm in its opposition to the examination. "AIADMK remains firm in its anti-NEET policy," Manian said.

DMK MLA Muthuraja said his party stood with the resolution against the NEET examination. The DMK and AIADMK's support to the resolution comes amid the ongoing political debate in Tamil Nadu over NEET and the state's demand for greater autonomy in determining medical admission policies.

An Ongoing Political Debate

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had earlier unanimously passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021, seeking exemption from NEET for the state. The state government has repeatedly urged the Centre to grant approval to the legislation.

The debate over NEET remains a politically significant issue in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling government arguing that the examination affects social justice and access to medical education, while its opponents have called for better coaching and support mechanisms for students instead of abolishing the common entrance test. (ANI)