The Delhi HC asked the Centre to get instructions on boosting security for Bihar MP Pappu Yadav as an interim measure. The court noted he is a sitting MP and his security concerns cannot be ignored after his plea citing recent threats and an attack.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to obtain instructions on increasing the security cover of independent Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav as an interim measure, observing that he is a sitting Parliamentarian and his security concerns cannot be ignored.

The matter came up before Justice Manoj Jain, with Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat appearing for Yadav and Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit representing the government. Farasat told the court that Yadav has been facing continuous threats and attacks and submitted that while the government considers his representation seeking enhanced security, interim security measures should immediately be put in place.

The government counsel told the court that measures had already been taken for Yadav's protection and that the authorities would take a decision on his representation shortly. During the hearing, Justice Manoj Jain made a significant observation, stressing that Yadav is a sitting MP and indicating that his security should be strengthened pending the government's final decision. "There is something significant. He is the sitting MP. You boost his security... Don't say that incident [attack] is made up," the court observed, according to the submissions made during the hearing.

Yadav's Plea for Enhanced Security

The court has asked the government counsel to obtain instructions on increasing Yadav's security as an interim measure until the competent authorities take a final decision on his representation. The matter has been kept for further hearing at 2:30 PM today.

Yadav has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate and objective reassessment of his threat perception and Central security cover extending to Delhi and across India. He currently has Y+ security cover in Bihar, which, according to his petition, does not extend beyond the State.

Background of Threats and Attack

The petition was filed after a series of alleged threats and an alleged attack at Yadav's official residence in New Delhi on August 2 during a press conference.

According to the petition, Yadav had received a fresh threat on July 29, followed by an alleged public announcement offering a ₹51 lakh reward for killing or beheading him. The plea also refers to an alleged gathering outside the residence of his wife, also a sitting MP, in Delhi, where slogans were allegedly raised against him.

The petition states that despite a complaint seeking immediate protection, an alleged attack took place at Yadav's official residence on August 2. It claims that an attempt was made to assault him and that a knife was allegedly involved. His media convenor and two security personnel allegedly sustained injuries while intervening.

The Delhi Police subsequently registered an FIR at Tilak Marg Police Station in connection with the incident.

Yadav has argued that the latest developments represent a fresh escalation of the threat to his life and has sought immediate interim protection across India pending a final decision by the competent authorities. The plea also refers to the May 14, 2026 judgment of the Patna High Court, which restored Yadav's Y+ security in Bihar and directed a fresh assessment of his threat perception. (ANI)