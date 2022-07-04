Independent Tamil Nadu? 'Don't push us,' DMK's Raja warns PM, HM

A Raja said that the party had thus far backed democracy and said 'long live India' even though Dravidian movement icon Thanthai Periyar stood for an independent Tamil Nadu. Raja's controversial remarks came on Sunday while he was addressing a party meeting of representatives of urban local bodies in western Tamil Nadu's Namakkal.

Don't push us to seek an independent country, said a leader belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam which governs Tamil Nadu. This controversial remark was made by party leader A Raja while imploring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide 'state autonomy' to Tamil Nadu.

Raja said that the party had thus far backed democracy and said 'long live India' even though Dravidian movement icon Thanthai Periyar stood for an independent Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Hotels, restaurants barred from levying service charge; here's all you need to know

Raja's controversial remarks came on Sunday while he was addressing a party meeting of representatives of urban local bodies in western Tamil Nadu's Namakkal.

"I am telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in front of our leaders on the dais that our Chief Minister (MK Stalin) is walking on the path of former Chief Minister and DMK founder C N Annadurai. Do not push us on to the path of Periyar and make us seek a separate country. Give us state autonomy," he said.

Raja's remark snowballed into a major controversy. The leader and his party were at the receiving end of sharp criticisms over social media with several lashing out at the 'separatist' remark.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said that Raja's remark was DMK's acceptance of the failure of its Dravidian politics. Ravi, who is in-charge of Tamil Nadu, said the BJP's growth in Tamil Nadu was causing a flutter within the DMK.

"They are talking about such things because they realise that their ideology has failed. It is also clear that BJP's growth is turning the heat on them," he said.

Termed the remark as 'blatantly divisive', Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Tirupathi said he was not surprised as the "DMK is known for its divisive attitude".

"The fact that Chief Minister M K Stalin remained a mute spectator is shocking and surprising. I condemn his silence considering that he has taken the oath of office, affirming allegiance to the Constitution."

The DMK, however, sought to deflect from the controversy, stating that Raja was merely stating that Tamil Nadu should be given autonomy to work towards development and that its right as enshrined in the Constitution must be upheld.

This is not the first time that the DMK finds itself in controversy over alleged 'divisive' acts. The DMK triggered a row when it declared after coming to power in May 2021 that they will use the term 'Ondriya Arasu' (Union government) and not 'Mathiya Arasu' (Central government) in Tamil to refer to the Centre.

Also Read: Leopard strays into a residential area in Mumbai’s Aarey colony: here’s what happened next