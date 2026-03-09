BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticised the Opposition over the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, calling them leaderless and illogical. He accused them of running from debate, stating Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition are a 'subject of laughter'.

Opposition 'leaderless, without agenda and logic': Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur on Monday criticised the Opposition over the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying that the Opposition lacks leadership, agenda and logic, and accused them of avoiding debate in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI outside the parliament, Thakur said that the Opposition, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had become "a subject of laughter". "Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition have become the subject of laughter. The Opposition is without a leader, agenda and logic....Today, when the discussion was going to be taken up, the Opposition is running away from it because they don't have anything to say, and Rahul Gandhi only wants to do theatrics...This is directionless opposition," he said.

Reacting to the External Affairs Minister's remarks, he said the government had outlined several measures being taken to ensure the safety of Indian citizens abroad and to safeguard the country's energy security. "Today, EAM mentioned in detail the steps being taken by the government for the safety of Indians abroad and our energy security. But the Opposition was not hearing it," he added.

Details on the no-confidence motion

This comes after Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jothimani will present their argument in Lok Sabha in favour of the resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, after they had accused the latter of "partisan behaviour" against the Opposition.

118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the resolution. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the session. (ANI)