The Karnataka State Farmers' Association (Green Sene) on Monday organised a protest where farmers staged a dharna in front of the Tumkur District Collector's Office.

Members of the Karnataka State Farmers' Association (Green Sene) launched an intense Dharani Satyagraha, wearing green shawls and demanding that the government address their grievances.

Farmers from across the district gathered, brandishing their traditional green shawls, to mount a vocal protest against what they describe as the state government's "anti-farmer" agenda. The demonstration brought traffic to a standstill as protesters occupied the road in front of the Collector's office, refusing to move until their grievances were addressed by the authorities.

Farmers' Charter of Demands

The protest, characterised by high energy and firm resolve, centres on a multi-point charter of demands intended to protect the livelihoods of those who till the soil. Farmers are demanding the immediate granting of land rights to those who have been actively ploughing and cultivating lands within city limits for many years.

A major point of contention is the recent amendment to the Land Reforms Act. The Green Sene is calling for its total repeal, arguing that allowing non-farmers to purchase agricultural land threatens the food security and heritage of the farming community.

Protesters have strictly warned against the acquisition of fertile agricultural land for non-agricultural or industrial purposes. The association is demanding a complete prohibition on mining activities within agricultural zones, citing the irreversible damage such operations cause to soil fertility and irrigation water sources.

'A Fight for Survival'

Speaking from the protest site, leaders of the Green Sene emphasised that this is not merely a political protest, but a fight for the survival of agriculture in the region. "We will not allow our fertile lands to be sacrificed for commercial greed," one representative stated, noting that the Dharna will continue until the government provides written assurances to review these contentious policies.

The atmosphere remains tense as local administration officials attempt to initiate dialogue with the protesting leaders. For now, the farmers remain seated on the road, their green shawls serving as a defiant symbol of their commitment to their land. (ANI)