Five people were killed after a collision between a car and a truck on Rewari Road in Jhajjar on Wednesday. According to Jhajjar ACP Surender Kumar, the truck fell onto the car following the collision. Four of the deceased were from Uttar Pradesh, while one was a resident of Jhajjar.

Post-mortem to Reveal More Details

Dr. Mohit of Civil Hospital Jhajjar said, "Five people were brought dead here. They died in an accident on the Rewari road. More details will be known after the post-mortem tomorrow." (ANI)