Tamil Nadu: 77-year-old German tourist killed by Wild Elephant after ignoring warnings in Valparai (WATCH)

A 77-year-old German tourist, Michael Jurcen, was killed by a wild elephant in Valparai, Tamil Nadu, after ignoring warnings and attempting to cross its path. The tragic incident, captured on video, highlights growing human-animal conflicts in the Western Ghats region.

Tamil Nadu: 77-year-old German tourist killed by Wild Elephant after ignoring warnings in Valparai (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 4:36 PM IST

A 77-year-old German tourist lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant while riding his motorcycle through the scenic Tiger Valley in Valparai. The tragic incident occurred on February 4 at around 6:30 PM on the Valparai Range Highway, near Tiger Valley.  

The victim, Michael Jurcen, was exploring the picturesque mountain roads when he encountered an elephant crossing the highway. Several vehicles had already stopped at a safe distance, and passengers had stepped back. Forest guards on duty warned everyone to remain still and not move forward.  

Wild Elephant injured as mob chases it with Bulldozer in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal; JCB driver arrested (WATCH)

Despite multiple warnings, Jurcen decided to proceed, attempting to cross the road near the elephant. His motorcycle’s sound startled the animal, triggering an aggressive response. The elephant charged at him, knocking both him and his bike to the ground.  

A commuter behind Jurcen captured the terrifying moment on camera. The footage shows Jurcen initially trying to avoid the elephant by moving to the right, but the animal follows him. In a desperate attempt to escape, he ran into the forest. However, the elephant pursued him and struck him again as he tried to return to his bike.  

Karnataka: Wild Tusker attacks lorry on Bandipur-Mudumalai road in search of food (WATCH)

Locals quickly rushed to help him and transported him to the nearby WaterFalls Estate Hospital for emergency care. He was later shifted to Pollachi Government Hospital, but despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries.  

This tragic event has once again highlighted the increasing cases of human-animal conflicts in Valparai, a region bordering the Western Ghats. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Let us cheat, carry mobile phones in exam': Section of MBBS students demand on campuses in West Bengal shk

‘Let us cheat, carry mobile phones in exam’: Section of MBBS students demand on campuses in West Bengal

BREAKING: Zomato changes name to Eternal ddr

Zomato now to be called 'Eternal': CEO Deepinder Goyal explains why as new logo gets board's approval

Telangana: Class 10 student jumps to death from school buidling in Rangareddy; Probe underway (WATCH) vkp

Telangana: Class 10 student jumps to death from school buidling in Rangareddy; Probe underway (WATCH)

'Family first Congress model, nation first is ours': PM Modi's swipe in RS (WATCH) ddr

'Family first Congress's model, nation first is ours': PM Modi's swipe in RS (WATCH)

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu vkp

SC protects Discovery officials after threats over 'Cult of fear' OTT documentary on Asaram Bapu

Recent Stories

'Let us cheat, carry mobile phones in exam': Section of MBBS students demand on campuses in West Bengal shk

‘Let us cheat, carry mobile phones in exam’: Section of MBBS students demand on campuses in West Bengal

Symbotic Stock Dives 17% Pre-Market After Q1 Earnings Miss: Retail Eyes Bottom Fishing Opportunity

Symbotic Stock Dives 17% Pre-Market After Q1 Earnings Miss: Retail Eyes Bottom Fishing Opportunity

Ford Stock Tumbles On $2B Profit Hit Warning While Retail Finds Relief In Q4 Beat

Ford Stock Tumbles On $2B Profit Hit Warning While Retail Finds Relief In Q4 Beat

Skoda Kylaq waiting period INCREASED! Check out its key features before booking it gcw

Skoda Kylaq waiting period INCREASED! Check out its key features before booking it

Arvind Kejriwal daughter Harshita Kejriwal rise and success in food industry gcw

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita's rise in food industry

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon
Massive Garbage Piles in Gaza Pose Serious Health Risks

Massive Garbage Piles in Gaza Pose Serious Health Risks

Video Icon
'Election Commission is Dead': Akhilesh over Milkipur Assembly Bypoll Record Voting Row

'Election Commission is Dead': Akhilesh over Milkipur Assembly Bypoll Record Voting Row

Video Icon
Prince Edward Explores Nepal’s Historic City of Bhaktapur | WATCH

Prince Edward Explores Nepal’s Historic City of Bhaktapur | WATCH

Video Icon