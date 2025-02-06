Tamil Nadu: 77-year-old German tourist killed by Wild Elephant after ignoring warnings in Valparai (WATCH)

A 77-year-old German tourist, Michael Jurcen, was killed by a wild elephant in Valparai, Tamil Nadu, after ignoring warnings and attempting to cross its path. The tragic incident, captured on video, highlights growing human-animal conflicts in the Western Ghats region.

A 77-year-old German tourist lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant while riding his motorcycle through the scenic Tiger Valley in Valparai. The tragic incident occurred on February 4 at around 6:30 PM on the Valparai Range Highway, near Tiger Valley.

The victim, Michael Jurcen, was exploring the picturesque mountain roads when he encountered an elephant crossing the highway. Several vehicles had already stopped at a safe distance, and passengers had stepped back. Forest guards on duty warned everyone to remain still and not move forward.



Despite multiple warnings, Jurcen decided to proceed, attempting to cross the road near the elephant. His motorcycle’s sound startled the animal, triggering an aggressive response. The elephant charged at him, knocking both him and his bike to the ground.

A commuter behind Jurcen captured the terrifying moment on camera. The footage shows Jurcen initially trying to avoid the elephant by moving to the right, but the animal follows him. In a desperate attempt to escape, he ran into the forest. However, the elephant pursued him and struck him again as he tried to return to his bike.



Locals quickly rushed to help him and transported him to the nearby WaterFalls Estate Hospital for emergency care. He was later shifted to Pollachi Government Hospital, but despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries.

This tragic event has once again highlighted the increasing cases of human-animal conflicts in Valparai, a region bordering the Western Ghats.

