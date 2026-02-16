Five people were killed after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a tourist van in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. The accident took place near the East Coast Road. CM MK Stalin announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh for each of the bereaved families.

Five people were killed in a road accident on Sunday evening in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, police said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred near the East Coast Road in Vaippar-1 village, under Vilathikulam taluk, where 40-year-old Gurusamy, a resident of Pallakulam village, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his relatives. While they were proceeding towards Pallakulam, their vehicle collided head-on with a tourist van travelling from Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district towards Thoothukudi, resulting in a severe accident.

CM Stalin Announces Relief

Expressing shock and grief over the tragic incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin conveyed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families. He also ordered immediate relief assistance of Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)