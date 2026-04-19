At least 16 people died and 6 were injured in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti, Virudhunagar. Rescue operations are ongoing, with CM M K Stalin expressing condolences and deploying ministers to oversee relief efforts.

At least 16 people have died and at least 6 others have sustained injuries in a massive explosion at a fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar, officials said on Sunday.

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Rescue Efforts and Official Response

"So far, 8 bodies have been recovered from the site," a fire and rescue department official confirmed to ANI, adding that operation to rescue people feared trapped inside is ongoing.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin expressed condolences and instructed the District Collector to coordinate all necessary assistance. "The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I have requested the esteemed Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families. Upon learning of this, I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance."

Recent Similar Incident

On April 13, a massive explosion occurred at a fireworks factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. The the blast took place at an Excel fireworks factory in Madathupatti near Sattur. (ANI)