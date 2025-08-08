After releasing the policy, Stalin said the state will continue to follow the two-language formula, Tamil and English in schools.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the State Education Policy (SEP) has been curated while keeping in mind the "unique character" of the state and announced that the state will only follow a two-language policy. "Through this education policy, we don't want students just to mug up, but think and get educated. Physical education will be taught along with studies. Importantly, I want to say firmly that we will follow two two-language policy and it is our firm policy," Stalin said while addressing the gathering at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium. The Chief Minister informed that smart classes will be introduced under the newly released SEP.

"We are going to make a change in education, our aim is to educate all. Nobody should be left out," Stalin said while emphasising the need to teach rational thought in education.

"We will never allow anyone to stop education. We will not allow pirooku (reactionary thinking) in our education. Our state education policy aims to create samathuva kalvi (equality) and will be a pagutharivu kalvi (one with a rational thought). This will serve as a platform to compete with international standards of education," Stalin asserted. He said that his government aims for a 100 per cent admission of school students in higher education, which now stands at 75 per cent.

"The government, based on the Dravidian model, needs all school students to join higher education. Mother feels happy to see her children study well. 75 per cent of school students joined higher education, and we target 100 per cent to join higher education," the CM said. "When you finish school and join college life, it will give a new experience. This will be a way for your career. This year, 901 students joined premier institutions," Stalin added.

This move comes after months of protests by the DMK led government against the National Education Policy (NEP) promoted by the Centre. The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has consistently opposed the NEP, calling it "against social justice" and an attempt to impose Hindi on the state. Tamil Nadu has refused to implement the NEP.

In May, the state government filed a plea in the Supreme Court over the alleged withholding of about Rs 2,200 crore in central funds, which it linked to its refusal to adopt the NEP. The plea asks the court to declare that the NEP 2020 and the PM SHRI Schools Scheme are not binding on the state unless it formally agrees to them.