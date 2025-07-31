Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam has exited the BJP-led NDA alliance. After a failed meeting with PM Modi and visible tensions, OPS announced a fresh campaign across Tamil Nadu before the 2026 elections.

In a major political development, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has announced that his faction is ending its alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The move came just hours after he was seen meeting Chief Minister MK Stalin during Stalin's routine morning walk in Chennai.

The decision was formally announced by Panruti S Ramachandran, a senior leader and close aide of OPS. He confirmed that OPS will begin a fresh political campaign across Tamil Nadu soon. “We are breaking the relationship with the NDA. There is no alliance with any party now. A decision on any future alliance will be taken depending on the situation,” Ramachandran said.

Snub by PM Modi played key role?

Sources say the breaking point was a recent event involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During PM Modi's visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu, OPS had written a letter asking for an appointment, calling it his 'singular honour' to meet the PM. However, he was not granted a meeting.

Soon after, OPS took to social media and criticised the central government for delays in giving funds under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). Many now believe this public disagreement with the Centre pushed OPS to cut ties with the NDA.

State-wide campaign ahead of 2026 Tamil Nadu elections

OPS is preparing to travel across Tamil Nadu and reach out to voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. He has not formed any new alliance as of now.

“We are open to possibilities, but no decisions have been made yet,” Ramachandran clarified. When asked about a potential tie-up with actor Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), OPS said, “Time will tell. There is still time before the elections.”

From AIADMK loyalist to independent leader

OPS was once a trusted leader in the AIADMK and had served as Chief Minister multiple times. However, after a serious leadership fight within the party, he was expelled and later formed his own political group.

His alliance with the BJP lasted until now. The decision to leave the NDA marks a new chapter in his political journey. Many are watching closely to see which way Tamil Nadu politics will shift next, especially with the 2026 elections not far away.

OPS’s decision to walk out of the NDA may cause changes in the political game in Tamil Nadu. With new players like actor Vijay entering politics, the road to 2026 looks wide open. OPS, once seen as sidelined, is now positioning himself to be a key figure again in the state’s future.