Amid the Tamil Anthem row, Congress' Karti Chidambaram asserted 'Thamizh Thai Valthu' must have precedence. TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna blamed a Union govt circular for the change and affirmed the practice will be discontinued.

Amid the ongoing 'Tamil Anthem' row in Tamil Nadu, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday asserted that 'Thamizh Thai Valthu' should take precedence over any other song at official functions in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram said the newly sworn-in government may not yet be fully aware of the protocols followed in Tamil Nadu, while adding that the issue was raised by the Governor's office, citing a directive. "In Tamil Nadu, we are very clear that Thamizh Thai Valthu must get the precedence over any song in any official function. The new government took charge only yesterday, so they might not have been very aware of the protocols that have to be followed in Tamil Nadu. But this has been done by the governor's office, citing some directive. But whatever the directive may be, in Tamil Nadu, we are very clear that Thamizh Thai Valthu might get precedence over any other song." he said.

TVK Minister Blames Union Government Circular

This comes after Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday said that the Tamil invocation song "Tamil Thai Vazhthu" was pushed to third during Chief Minister Vijay's swearing-in ceremony because of "a new circular from the Union government" and affirmed that this practice will no longer be followed in the state.

In a post on X, Arjuna recognised the Tamil invocation song as a state anthem, which naturally assumes priority in the state. He clarified that the TVK disagrees with the new practice of the song being played third, and resonates with the "usual practice." "The Tamil invocation song that begins with 'Neerarum Kadalu Thudha...' carries a historical pride spanning over a century. This song, as a continuation of the aspiration 'May it spread across the world...', was declared by the Tamil Nadu government as the state anthem. This very prestigious Tamil invocation song is the first to be played at events in Tamil Nadu, including government functions. At the end of the event, the national anthem is played. That is the usual practice; the appropriate practice. The new government in Tamil Nadu, formed under the leadership of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has no differing opinion on this established practice. In such a context, at today's swearing-in ceremony for the Chief Minister and ministers, presided over by Tamil Nadu Governor Mr. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, first Vande Mataram was played, then the national anthem, and thirdly the Tamil invocation song. This new practice is inappropriate for Tamil Nadu. In mother Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu government, formed under the leadership of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, does not agree with the Tamil invocation song being played third," he wrote.

Governor Cited 'Unavoidable Situation'

He said that upon raising the matter with the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the responsible authority, they were informed that the Governor only acted per the circular from the Union Government, making it an "unavoidable situation."

Highlighting the importance of state language invocation songs, he said that the Union government must take appropriate actions. The Minister assured that the practice will be discontinued and the Tamil invocation song will be played at the beginning of the event and the National Anthem at the end, as per the former practice. "When we pressed the Governor's side on this matter, it was conveyed that the Governor, as the responsible authority, must act according to the new circular from the Union government. Accordingly, in an unavoidable situation, the Tamil invocation song was played as the third song. However, in future times, this new practice will not be followed. Instead, as per the earlier practice, the Tamil invocation song will be played at the beginning of the event, and the national anthem at the end! Not just in Tamil Nadu, but in all states of India, the state language invocation song must be played at the beginning of the event. The Union government must take appropriate actions for that. That is the sentiment and unified resolve of the entire Tamil Nadu people. That is also our firm stance. Truth alone shall prevail! Long live Tamil!" the post read.

CPI Calls it 'Violation of Convention'

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CPI Secretary M Veerapandiyan issued a letter taking exception to 'Thamizhthai Vaazhthu' being pushed to third place, next to Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, at the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM, calling them the "violation of established convention."

Veerapandiyan had asked the newly formed TVK government to respond to the matter and urged the Chief Minister and the Pro-term Speaker to ensure that 'Thamizhthai Vaazhthu' is sung first at the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, scheduled tomorrow, and the National Anthem is sung at the conclusion of the session. "As per instructions issued by the Raj Bhavan, giving precedence to the song 'Vande Mataram' and placing Tamil in the third position in the programme schedule of the swearing-in ceremony organised by the Tamil Nadu government amounts to a violation of established convention. The Tamil Nadu government must explain to the public who was responsible for this lapse. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam must ensure that the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is accorded primacy. Such an error must not be allowed to continue. TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Pro-tem Speaker are to ensure that the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is sung first and the National Anthem played at the conclusion during tomorrow's Assembly session, convened for the swearing-in of MLAs, as well as at all government functions and ceremonies," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)