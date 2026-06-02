- Home
- India
- Kerala Rains: Monsoon Set to Reach Kerala by June 4, Heavy Rain Forecast; Orange Alert Issued
Kerala Rains: Monsoon Set to Reach Kerala by June 4, Heavy Rain Forecast; Orange Alert Issued
Kerala Rain Alert: Kerala is likely to witness intense rainfall over the next few days as the India Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts across multiple districts. The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive by June 4
Orange and Yellow Alerts Across Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala between June 2 and June 5. On Tuesday, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad have been placed under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of very heavy rain. The remaining districts are under a yellow alert, signaling heavy rainfall conditions.
ALSO READ: Kerala Rains: IMD Warns of Very Heavy Rain in Kerala, Orange Alert in Several Districts
Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in areas vulnerable to waterlogging, landslides and localized flooding.
Monsoon Expected to Reach Kerala by June 4
The IMD has indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over Kerala by June 4. The arrival of the monsoon is expected to bring widespread showers across the state, marking the beginning of the rainy season.
Meteorologists expect rainfall activity to increase gradually, with several districts likely to experience persistent showers and changing weather conditions over the coming days.
Thunderstorms, Lightning and Strong Winds Forecast
Apart from heavy rainfall, Kerala is also expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds could range between 40 and 50 kmph in many areas through June 6.
The weather department has forecast widespread rainfall across the state, with alert levels expected to intensify in several districts on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Residents are advised to stay updated with official weather bulletins and take necessary precautions during periods of severe weather.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.