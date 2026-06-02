The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very heavy rainfall in several parts of Kerala between June 2 and June 5. On Tuesday, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad have been placed under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of very heavy rain. The remaining districts are under a yellow alert, signaling heavy rainfall conditions.

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Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, particularly in areas vulnerable to waterlogging, landslides and localized flooding.

Monsoon Expected to Reach Kerala by June 4

The IMD has indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over Kerala by June 4. The arrival of the monsoon is expected to bring widespread showers across the state, marking the beginning of the rainy season.

Meteorologists expect rainfall activity to increase gradually, with several districts likely to experience persistent showers and changing weather conditions over the coming days.