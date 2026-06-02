A Bengaluru startup, Dognosis, is using trained dogs and AI to detect cancer from breath samples. The method, which identifies volatile organic compounds, has shown a 90% accuracy rate, promising a faster, cheaper screening process.

A Novel Approach to Cancer Screening

In a unique blend of biology and artificial intelligence, a Bengaluru-based startup is using trained dogs and AI technology to help detect cancer at an early stage through human breath samples -- an innovation that could make cancer screening faster, cheaper and more accessible. The startup, Dognosis, is combining the extraordinary smelling ability of dogs with AI-powered analysis to identify chemical compounds linked to cancer.

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Doctors associated with the project say the technology has shown promising results in early trials. "I have been working with diagnosis for the past year now, and it's a very interesting concept because it allows for an early, easy and inexpensive way of detecting cancers," said oncologist Dr Swaratika Majumdar. "There is a 90 per cent sensitivity and specificity, which means that if someone has cancer, the dogs are able to identify it around 90 per cent of the time," she added.

How the Dog and AI System Works

The process begins with collecting breath samples from participants using specially designed face masks. These masks capture volatile organic compounds (VOCs) present in human breath, which can change in the presence of diseases such as cancer.

The samples are then brought to the laboratory, where specially trained dogs examine them inside a controlled testing setup equipped with sensors and monitoring systems. According to Akash Kulgod, CEO of Dognosis, the dogs are trained to identify disease-related VOC signals through smell. "That mask contains volatile organic compounds or VOCs, which essentially carry signals indicating whether a person has a disease or not. The masks are brought to our lab, where a team of trained dogs evaluates them and identifies these compounds with high accuracy," he said.

The Role of AI in Standardising Results

The dogs' reactions are captured through sensors and analysed using AI-based algorithms to create a more standardised and scientific detection process. Suba, Head of the Research and Development Department at Dognosis, explained that maintaining uniform testing conditions is key to ensuring accurate results. "Every sample presented here is presented in exactly the same way so that when the dog responds to it, we can record the outputs precisely. This data is then processed through AI systems trained using algorithms to convert what is usually considered subjective behaviour into objective scientific analysis," she said.

Proven Accuracy and Global Potential

The company claims that its Phase-2 trials conducted over the past two years on nearly 1,500 participants showed an accuracy rate of around 90 per cent. "This is proof that cancer can be detected early just from breath. It is also proof that technology developed in India can contribute globally to early cancer detection," said Srishti, an office associate at Dognosis.

The startup has also brought in international trainers to prepare the dogs used in the detection process. "I came to India because we are doing something very unique here. I think this is among the most special detection works being done with dogs anywhere in the world, and it is possible here in India," said Edo, a trainer associated with the project.

Addressing a Critical Need in India

India witnesses lakhs of cancer cases every year, with many patients diagnosed only at advanced stages. Experts believe that technologies combining AI with biological detection systems could significantly improve early screening and timely intervention in the future. (ANI)