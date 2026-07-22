Union Minister Chirag Paswan slammed the Congress protest, saying the opposition prefers creating 'a ruckus' over dialogue. He likened talking to them as 'playing the flute before a buffalo' and questioned their commitment to resolving issues.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday slammed the Congress protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and said that the opposition "chooses to create a ruckus, causing chaos on the streets" over discussion and dialogue.

'Playing the Flute Before a Buffalo'

Speaking to ANI, Paswan said, "The accusation that the opposition repeatedly levels against us is that we don't hold dialogues, right? But where are they when a dialogue is actually initiated? Frankly, I feel that trying to say anything to the opposition is like playing the flute before a buffalo. They are simply unwilling to listen."

"This implies your sole objective is to create a ruckus, not to resolve matters through dialogue," Paswan said.

PM's Stance on India's Future

He said, "It does not matter to them that such important subjects are coming up here, such as increasing the number of Supreme Court judges. Today, in a meeting with NDA MPs, the Prime Minister clearly stated that there can be absolutely no compromise regarding India's future or the interests of the youth and students."

"But if you pick one or two issues before every session, then why not take up all issues collectively? Why do you leave issues halfway? You need to see those issues through to their conclusion. You raise an issue today, but then find a new one in the next session," he said.

Paswan Urges Fact-Based Discussions

Highlighting the government's stand on farmers, students and youth, Paswan said, "When we stand with the farmers, students, and the youth, please offer suggestions on how we can stand even more firmly with them. We will adopt every suggestion of yours and accept every valid point you present backed by facts."

He added, "Discussions should be fact-based, yet you choose to create a ruckus, causing chaos on the streets and misleading people, while ignoring the very platform meant for dialogue and genuine discussion."

Congress Leaders Detained During Protest

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, along with several other leaders, were released from detention after Delhi Police's action over the party's protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several opposition leaders left from Chhatrasal Stadium, where they were brought under detention by the police.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi reached the Mandir Marg Police Station, where Priyanka Gandhi was detained.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Pawan Khera protested at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar also joined the protest.

The whole fiasco came after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s 'Sansad Chalo' protest on Monday, which was met with police action in Central Delhi (ANI)