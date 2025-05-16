S Jaishankar welcomed Muttaqi firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports, including recent allegations by Pakistan of India launching missile strikes on Afghan territory.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, appreciating his condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 innocent civilians.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports.”

"Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward," he added.

Earlier On Friday, the EAM jointly inaugurated the Embassy of Republic of Honduras along with FM Enrique Reina in Delhi.

While speaking at the inauguration of the Honduras Embassy in Delhi, Jaishankar said, that the opening was a significant milestone and opens up a promising new chapter in the warm and longstanding relationship between our two countries.Jaishankar also appreciated the condemnation by Honduras of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

He also appreciated Honduras' message of solidarity in opposing terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Eduardo Enrique Rea Garcia, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Honduras, it is a great privilege to join you all today for the official inauguration of the Embassy of the Republic of Honduras in New Delhi. This occasion marks a significant milestone and opens up a promising new chapter in the warm and longstanding relationship between our two countries," he said.

Jaishankar said that the embassy's opening is a testament to India and Honduras's shared vision and mutual commitment to deepen bilateral ties.