External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between India and Afghanistan.

Jaishankar also expressed his appreciation for Muttaqi's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He also welcomed the Afghan minister's "firm rejection" of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack."

The post added, "Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports. Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward."

Both leaders also emphasised the importance of enhancing economic ties, with particular focus on developing the Chabahar Port, facilitating visas for Afghan traders and patients, and addressing the issue of Afghan prisoners in India.

Sharing a post on X, Consulate General of Afghanistan in Mumbai wrote, "The Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a telephonic conversation with Dr. S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India. During the discussion, both sides exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations, promoting trade, and advancing diplomatic engagement.

"FM Muttaqi referred to India as a key regional country and highlighted the historic nature of Afghanistan-India relations, expressing optimism that these ties will grow stronger. He also reiterated Afghanistan's commitment to a balanced foreign policy and the pursuit of constructive relations with all nations. In the conversation, FM Muttaqi requested facilitation in issuing visas for Afghan traders and patients, and called for the release and return of Afghan prisoners currently held in India," the post added.

The post further said, "EAM Dr. Jaishankar echoed the view that India shares historic ties with Afghanistan and reaffirmed India's intention to continue its cooperation with the country. He underlined the importance of collaboration in political and economic spheres. Dr. Jaishankar also assured prompt attention to the issue of Afghan prisoners and pledged to streamline the visa process. Additionally, both sides emphasised on the development of the Chabahar Port."

Earlier, Mariam Solaimankhil, a member of Afghanistan's Parliament in exile, had praised India for its humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. Highlighting the bonds between the two nations, she pointed out that during times of conflict, the Afghan people have stood with India.

In an interview with ANI on Wednesday, Solaimankhil said, "I think India has always been a true friend to Afghanistan. They haven't supported any warlords. They haven't supported any proxy regimes. They've supported the Afghan people, the Afghan nation -- from schools to food to dams to health. It's beautiful, and I think that we saw the solidarity of the Afghans come out whenever this war between Pakistan and India came to. Wholeheartedly, the Afghan people stood up and said we're standing with India, we see through the lies, we will not stand with Pakistan... The Afghan people are true brothers and sisters to the Indian people."