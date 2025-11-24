A suicide bombing killed three Pakistani paramilitary personnel at the border force headquarters in Peshawar city on Monday, police told.

Gunmen attacked a paramilitary force headquarters in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, police said. The complex, the headquarters of the frontier constabulary paramilitary force, was also hit by two suicide bombers, sources told Reuters, adding that three people had been killed.

"Three FC (Federal Constabulary) personnel deployed at the gate were martyred and four others were wounded," said Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed, adding one assailant detonated explosives and two other attackers were shot dead by the security forces.