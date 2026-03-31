Congress MP Manickam Tagore hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah's claims on eradicating Naxalism, calling his speech 'political rhetoric'. Tagore stated the credit goes to security forces, not the government, and defended Congress's sacrifices.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding the Centre's efforts in curbing Naxalism, attributing the achievement to security forces.

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Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on efforts to free the country of Left Wing Extremism, Amit Shah alleged that the Congress government, which was in power in Chhattisgarh, had "shielded Naxalites". He said NAC, formed during the rule of the Congress, "was filled with Naxal supporters".

Tagore Credits Security Forces, Slams 'Political Rhetoric'

Dismissing these allegations, Tagore said that Shah's speech had no truth, stating that he spoke like a "BJP leader". Tagore refuted Shah's claims, defending Congress and claiming that the party had lost numerous leaders in the struggle against Naxalism. He further asserted that the security forces should be accredited for the eradication of Naxalites and not the Home Minister.

"We expected Home Minister Amit Shah to speak in the capacity of a Home Minister, but he spoke like a BJP leader. His speech was a complete failure. He was levelling political allegations; there was absolutely no truth to his accusations. The Congress party is a party that has sacrificed many of its leaders in the fight against these Naxalite attacks... We believe that the credit for this should go to the security forces, not to the Home Minister, who is merely engaging in political rhetoric," he told ANI.

Shah Credits Modi Govt for 'Naxal-Free India'

His remarks come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that days of those who indulge in Naxalite violence are now over and Naxal-free India is one of the biggest successes of the Modi government.

"Root cause of Naxalism is not lack of development but Left-wing ideology, which was accepted by the leader of then ruling party to win the Presidential election in 1969. How can a Communist Party whose foundation is inspired by the ideology of another country ever do good for India. Maoists did not choose the Red Corridor to oppose discrimination, but because the government's reach was weak there," he said.

"Naxal-free India is one of the biggest successes of the Modi government. This is the Modi government -- whoever picks up arms will have to face the consequences," he added.

He slammed Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and alleged that the Congress leader has been seen on numerous occasions with Naxals and their sympathisers.

Details on Anti-Naxal Operations

He gave details of action taken by security forces in tackling Naxalism and said 4,839 (Naxalites) have surrendered, 2,218 have been sent to jail, and 706 who refused to surrender and remained in hiding were gunned down by the police in encounters.

Progress Towards a Naxal-Free Region

"We had set a target to make the region Naxal-free by March 31st. After the entire process, I'll inform the nation. However, I can state with absolute confidence that we've indeed become Naxal-free," he said.

"Bihar had become Naxal-free prior to 2024. Maharashtra, barring a single tehsil, had become Naxal-free before 2024. Odisha had become Naxal-free prior to 2024. Jharkhand, except for one district, had become Naxal-free before 2024," he added.

(ANI)