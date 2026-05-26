Senior AIADMK leaders met the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, urging him to reject the resignations of three party MLAs. They cited the anti-defection law and threatened to approach the court if the resignations, already accepted, are not revoked.

AIADMK Cites Anti-Defection Law Speaking to reporters after the meeting, AIADMK leader IS Inbadurai said the resignations should not be accepted as they violate the anti-defection law. "Our demand is not to allow the resignation and revoke the order... this is the law... The Speaker should not accept the resignation as it is against the anti-defection law," said Inbadurai.Another AIADMK MLA, Thalavai N. Sundaram, said the Speaker must scrutinise the resignations before taking any decision. He further said the party would approach the court if their concerns were not addressed. "If the Speaker is going to accept the resignation then there should be a reason. That is why we are giving a petition that if anybody is giving the resignation then you should scrutinse resignation petition and then accept it... If there is any solution from the Speaker then there is no problem but if not then we will go to the court," he told reporters. Three MLAs Tender Resignation The development comes after three AIADMK MLAs including Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar tendered their resignations on Monday from the Members of Tamil Nadu assembly. All three legislators met with Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna to join hands with the party. The resignations were accepted by the Tamil Nadu speaker later on Monday. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Amid the deepening political turmoil within the AIADMK following a series of resignations by party MLAs, several senior party leaders on Tuesday met Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar and urged him not to accept the resignations submitted by the three legislators. Senior AIADMK leaders and MLAs, including Agri SS Krishnamoorthy, OS Manian, N Thalavai Sundaram, and IS Inbadurai, met the Speaker and submitted a petition seeking withdrawal of the resignations and demanding that proper legal procedures be followed before any decision is taken.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, AIADMK leader IS Inbadurai said the resignations should not be accepted as they violate the anti-defection law. "Our demand is not to allow the resignation and revoke the order... this is the law... The Speaker should not accept the resignation as it is against the anti-defection law," said Inbadurai.Another AIADMK MLA, Thalavai N. Sundaram, said the Speaker must scrutinise the resignations before taking any decision. He further said the party would approach the court if their concerns were not addressed. "If the Speaker is going to accept the resignation then there should be a reason. That is why we are giving a petition that if anybody is giving the resignation then you should scrutinse resignation petition and then accept it... If there is any solution from the Speaker then there is no problem but if not then we will go to the court," he told reporters.The development comes after three AIADMK MLAs including Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, and Jayakumar tendered their resignations on Monday from the Members of Tamil Nadu assembly. All three legislators met with Tamil Nadu Minister and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna to join hands with the party. The resignations were accepted by the Tamil Nadu speaker later on Monday. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source