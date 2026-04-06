Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged a 'hidden agenda' by the Centre in the Women's Reservation Bill's timeline, arguing it is designed to deny an OBC sub-quota by implementing it before a caste census can reveal true population numbers.

'Data-Driven Justice, Not Designed Inequality'

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday said "India deserves data-driven justice, not designed inequality," as he cornered the Centre ahead of the assembly elections, alleging a "hidden agenda" behind the timeline of the Women's Reservation Bill and its linkage with the Census and delimitation process.

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In a post on X, Tagore said the Narendra Modi-led government had initially linked the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill to a structured process involving census and delimitation. "In 2023, Narendra Modi Sarkar brought the Women's Reservation Bill with much publicity. Congress supported it and demanded its implementation in the 2024 General Elections. But the sequence was clear: Census → Delimitation → Implementation," he said.

The Political Shift and Caste Census Demand

He further claimed that the political landscape shifted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi foregrounded social justice and caste census during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. "At that time, there was no urgency. Everything was linked to data and due process. Then came a political shift. "Justice warrior" Rahul Gandhi, through the #BharatJodoNyayYatra, made social justice and caste census the central national issue. The impact was visible in 2024: BJP lost 60+ sitting seats and was reduced to around 240 seats, losing its single-party majority in Parliament. They realised something critical: #CasteCensus is no longer a policy debate -- it has become a people's demand." https://x.com/manickamtagore/status/2041001610420400596

Concerns Over Equitable Representation

Raising concerns over representation, Tagore argued that without caste-based data, the benefits of women's reservation may not be equitably distributed. "Under pressure, they agreed to include caste enumeration in the upcoming Census (2026-27). Now comes the real game. Because once caste data is officially available, it will show: OBCs are the largest social group in India. And the natural democratic demand will be: 1.Proportional representation for OBCs 2.Sub-quota for OBC women within the 33% reservation," he said.

Projected Seat Distribution

He further added, "Let's break it down with numbers (example based on 272 additional seats): Population pattern (like Telangana): • OBC/BC ~56% → 152 seats • SC ~17% → 46 seats • ST ~10% → 27 seats • OC/Forward ~16% → 44 seats Now apply 33% Women's Reservation: • OBC women → ~50 seats • SC women → ~15 seats • ST women → ~9 seats Total women MPs from these 272 seats alone [?] 90 seats."

Tagore also linked the issue to ideological representation of RSS stating, "Now ask: Without caste data, who will corner most of these 90 seats? Will OBC women -- who form the majority -- get their fair share? Or will representation be skewed? This is why timing matters. If Census data will be ready by 2027, why not wait just 12 months? Because once the data is out: Demand for OBC quota within women's reservation becomes inevitable Denial becomes politically impossible That is the fear. This is where the ideological question comes in. The ecosystem of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has historically resisted caste-based enumeration and proportional representation, as it challenges the dominance of socially forward sections."

Alleged Strategy to Bypass OBC Quota

He alleged that the government may be attempting to "rush delimitation and implement women's reservation without an OBC sub-quota, stating, "So what is the strategy now? 1.Delay or dilute caste data clarity 2.Rush delimitation and seat expansion (~272 seats) 3.Implement women's reservation without an OBC sub-quota 4.Lock the system before real data reshapes the debate At the same time: The proposed seat increase could add ~272 seats. Distribution concerns: • Northern states → ~200 additional seats • Southern states → ~66 additional seats Even if the South gains seats, its relative voice in Parliament declines," he said.

Tagore also linked the issue to ideological opposition to caste enumeration, stating that such resistance could impact equitable representation.

The Congress MP further pointed to concerns over regional balance, suggesting that any increase in parliamentary seats may disproportionately benefit northern states while reducing the relative voice of southern regions.

'Symbolism Without Social Justice'

"So this is not just about women's reservation. This is about: • Who gets representation • Who gets excluded • Which regions gain power • Which communities are denied justice Women's reservation is welcome. But without a caste census and an OBC sub-quota, it risks becoming symbolism without social justice," Tagore said.

Alleging a "hidden agenda," Tagore criticised the ideological influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the government. "The hidden agenda of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, influenced by the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is now visible: Control the timeline. Control the data. Control the outcome. India deserves data-driven justice, not designed inequality. Note- This is my personal opinion," Tagore said.

Government Announces Special Session

This comes as Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that Parliament will convene a special session on April 16 to take up the Women's Reservation Bill. "Empowerment of women is our commitment. We must come together for the empowerment of women, not play politics," Rijiju told ANI. (ANI)