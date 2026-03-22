Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has complained to Home Minister Amit Shah about receiving relentless death threats against him and his family. Alleging administration inaction, he has demanded a high-level probe and warned of taking matters into his own hands.

Former BJP leader and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has complained of receiving relentless death threats through phone calls and letters delivered to his residence and appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to provide security to him and his family. In his letter, the Goshamahal MLA stated that the threats are also targeting his family members. He further alleged that the administration has not taken any action on the matter; as a result, both he and his family are under grave danger.

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'My Patience Has Reached Its Breaking Point'

"For an extended period, I have been subjected to relentless death threats-via phone calls and letters delivered to my residence. These threats have now escalated to explicitly target not just me, but my family members. While I have dutifully lodged multiple complaints with the local police, there has been a complete failure of action. The administration has shown either negligence or an unwillingness to act, leaving my family and me exposed to grave danger. This is my last letter on this issue. I will not beg for security anymore. I have exercised restraint and followed the due process of law, but my patience has reached its breaking point. I hold the administration accountable for the safety of my family," said Singh.

MLA Demands Investigation

Hence+, the Goshamahal MLA has demanded a thorough investigation into the source of these threats and exemplary punishment for the individuals and groups behind the conspiracy. "I demand the following: An immediate, high-level, time-bound investigation into the source of these threats. Swift identification, arrest, and exemplary punishment for the individuals and groups behind this conspiracy," said Singh.

Warning of Self-Defense Amid Inaction

However, Singh alleged that despite facing relentless death threats, he has received no response from the Union Home Ministry regarding his previous complaints. He declared that he will be forced to defend himself if any harm comes to him or his family.

"Before this, I have also sent many letters. I have received threat calls on my mobile number and threat letters at my office. I have always updated you and your office on this matter, but in return, I only receive an acknowledgement letter-nothing else, and no follow-up on the previous threats. Let me make one thing very clear: If any harm comes to my family or any member of my family because of these people, I will not go to the police again. I will pick up the weapon myself and destroy those responsible. Whatever happens after that will be on the heads of those who ignored my complaints. I hope you take this seriously and act now," added Singh. (ANI)