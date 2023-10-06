Syro Malabar church forms religious court for trial of Kerala priest who claimed graft in Thamarassery diocese

A special religious court was created in the diocese of Thamarassery to hold a trial for Fr. Aji Puthiyaparambil, who resigned from active pastoral ministry after alleging corruption.

Kozhikode: In an unexpected turn of events, a special religious court was created in the diocese of Thamarassery to hear the case of a priest who had resigned from his position. The priest has been accused of offenses, including rebellion incitement. This court will hold a trial for Fr. Aji Puthiyaparambil, who resigned from active pastoral ministry after saying that the church leadership had "deviated" from Christ's teachings and been involved in scandals.

In the Diocese of Thamarassery, Fr Bishop Mar Remigios ordered the formation of a religious court in Inchinani to take action against Aji Puthyaparambil.

Fr. Aji has been accused of taking a stand against the Syro Malabar church synod and inciting rebellion against church authorities. He is also accused of not retreating from the decision to quit ministry despite orders from church leadership including bishops.

Fr. George Mundanattu will chair the trial court. Fr. James Kallingal, Fr. Antony Varkil, Fr. John Pallikavalayail are the other members.

In the new order, the decision to suspend the priest was changed. An appeal against the suspension has been made by Fr. Aji. According to reports, the purpose of establishing the religious court was to take additional action in accordance with canonical procedure. It is necessary to seek complicated processes, such as the Vatican's permission to defrock the priest.

Fr. Aji said that the religious court is unheard of in Christian churches and the action has been initiated as he exposed the corruption and scandals in the church. Earlier, he had opposed the real estate transactions of the Church and bribery in various appointments. Father Aji Puthiyaparambil said that the trial court was established to expel him.

