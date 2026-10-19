Symbiosis has placed a professor at its Nagpur campus on forced leave after a former female student allegedly accused him of sending inappropriate messages and asking her to follow Islamic religious practices. The university has formed a high-powered committee to investigate the claims. The professor has reportedly submitted his resignation.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has placed a professor from its Nagpur campus on forced leave after a former female student accused him of sending inappropriate messages and asking her to follow Islamic religious practices. The professor has also reportedly submitted his resignation, according to sources. The university has formed a high-powered committee to investigate the allegations. It said further action would be taken after the panel submits its findings.

Scroll to load tweet…

University forms committee to investigate allegations

In a statement issued on Sunday, the university said it had taken note of social media reports and the complaint concerning the professor. It confirmed the formation of a high-powered committee to examine the matter. The institution also reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and dignity of students and staff.

The allegations include claims that the professor sent objectionable messages to the former student and encouraged her to follow Islamic religious practices. However, the claims have not been independently verified.

According to police officials, neither the student, who left the institution around six months ago, nor her father has filed a formal complaint or provided evidence of the alleged messages, despite repeated requests from the police.

ABVP, VHP members protest on campus

The issue triggered protests by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), who demanded the professor's removal and strict action against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nityanand Jha said around 15 to 17 people representing various organisations gathered on the university campus at approximately 11.30 am on Saturday.

Police intervened and facilitated discussions between the protesters and university officials. A delegation later met the university administration to raise its concerns.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Police await formal complaint

A senior police official said the former student's family had been raising the issue with right-wing organisations but had not approached the police despite being asked to do so on three occasions.

Police inquiries also indicated that the student had left the institution six months ago.

The absence of a formal complaint and supporting evidence has prevented the police from verifying the allegations, an official said.

The university's committee is now expected to examine the claims and submit its findings. The institution has said that any further action against the professor will depend on the outcome of the inquiry.

The allegations remain unverified, and the university's investigation is pending.

(With inputs from agencies)