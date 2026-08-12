Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's offer for a discussion on student protests, asking if he even came to the House. The Opposition demanded Shah explain the police's use of force against peaceful protestors.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that the government was ready for a discussion in Parliament on the student protests, questioning whether he had come to the House to make the statement. Speaking to reporters, Congress MP said, "Did he come to the House? Did he say this to you in the House?"

Further, Congress MP Praniti Shinde said the Opposition had made its stand clear both inside and outside Parliament and demanded that Shah explain the alleged use of pellet guns, lathi charge and tear gas during the protest at Jantar Mantar. "... We have made our stand clear, both inside and outside the House. We want the Home Minister to give a statement explaining why pellet guns, lathi charges, and tear gas were used. This was a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. Pellet guns are used only in extreme conditions, so why were they used? We want an answer," Shinde said.

Shah says govt ready to discuss NEET protest row

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister said the government is ready for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the student protests over the NEET paper leak and asked the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 2 PM to begin the debate from 3 PM.

Shah said the government was ready to discuss every aspect of the student protests and that he was prepared to answer questions in the House. Speaking to the reporters outside the Parliament complex, Shah said, "Words like 'missing', 'fled', and 'fugitive' - this kind of language is being heard recently in India's public and parliamentary life. Ever since the Parliament session began, I have been coming to Parliament continuously and sitting in my chamber. Since the opposition is not letting Parliament function in both houses, what can anyone do by going there? As far as the discussion is concerned, Kiren Rijiju, who is our Parliamentary Affairs Minister, has made it very clear that the government is ready to discuss every aspect of the student protests regarding NEET. Let a time be fixed for the discussion and the opposition should get ready. Earlier, they were demanding exactly this. We said yes. On my part, I have also said that I am ready to answer any question in Parliament. But they don't want the discussion to happen at all. Now let the public decide who is running away. Even today I say, let them give that letter to the Speaker by 3:00 PM today."

Parliament logjam continues over police action

The ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests over the NEET paper leak and the police action against demonstrators has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah.

Earlier in the day, opposition leaders held a demonstration against the centre, raising slogans of "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, provide an answer).

The opposition focused its attack on the Union Home Minister regarding the alleged use of excessive force by police against students in the national capital and other states. (ANI)