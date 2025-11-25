Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said 'Swavlamban' is a crucial pillar for the Indian Navy's push for innovation, inviting industry leaders to join in forging a fully 'Aatmanirbhar Navy' with a self-reliant maritime ecosystem.

Navy Chief's Call for a Self-Reliant Maritime Force

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday said that 'Swavlamban' has emerged as a crucial pillar of the Indian Navy's push for innovation and indigenisation, inviting innovators and industry leaders to join in the event to create a fully "Aatmanirbhar Navy".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He also underscored the Navy's commitment to building a fully self-reliant maritime ecosystem powered by Indian technology. Adressing the Swavlamban 2025, the Navy's flagship showcase for domestic defence innovation, Admiral Tripathi said the platform reflects the Navy's resolve to stand "not just as a user but also a partner and enabler" in advancing breakthrough technologies across the country.

"Swavlamban reflects the Indian Navy's commitment to stand not just as a user but also a partner and enabler of innovation and indigenisation across the nation. Through Swavlamban, we aim to foster an ecosystem where ideas are nurtured, innovators are incubated and promising technologies are fast-tracked towards operational deployment," he said.

Swavlamban 2025: Fostering Defence Innovation

Highlighting the growing national momentum behind defence self-reliance, he noted that the "overwhelming participation" seen in previous editions demonstrates the industry's determination to build world-class indigenous capabilities. "Each capability developed through this platform brings us closer to our resolve to achieve Aatmanirbharta in defence. As the Indian Navy hosts Swavlamban 2025, we invite the nation's innovators and industry leaders to join us in forging a fully Aatmanirbhar Navy, where India's maritime security is powered by the strength and resilience of our indigenous defence ecosystem," the Navy Chief added.

Meanwhile, the Curtain Raiser Press Conference for the fourth edition of the Indian Navy's Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) Seminar - Swavlamban 2025, was conducted in New Delhi on 20 Nov 2025, under the chairmanship of VAdm Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, a release said.

While highlighting key features of Swavlamban 2025, scheduled from 25 to 26 November 2025 at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi, VCNS remarked that the event will highlight the Indian Navy's innovation and indigenisation efforts, and the contributions of the Indian industry, with a focus on technological advances that could significantly enhance the nation's defence capabilities.

Seminar Agenda and Key Activities

He shared that Swavlamban 2025 will focus more on emerging and disruptive technologies to keep pace with the country's changing security needs. VCNS outlined the Navy's steady strides towards Aatmanirbharta in defence technologies, aligned with the Swavlamban 2025 theme, 'Strength and Power through Innovation and Indigenisation' which highlights the Navy's focus on collaborative and cutting-edge solutions for operational challenges.

This year's seminar will include dedicated exhibit zones highlighting products that have emerged as success stories, as well as those realised through the 'ideation to induction' cycle. The seminar will also host in-depth brainstorming sessions on policy frameworks and procedures to accelerate the adoption of indigenous technologies.

Expert-led panels will provide insights into emerging technologies, disruptive trends, and their relevance to the maritime domain. In addition, a dedicated interactive session with venture capitalists would explore avenues for funding, scaling, and nurturing innovative ideas.

This year's edition will include a wide range of activities such as the launch of the 'Innovathon', the release of the Compendium of Technology Challenges and Problem Statements, and the unveiling of the Swavlamban 4.0 document and the Armament Indigenisation Compendium.

The event aims to bring together innovators, industry partners, academia, MSMEs and Start-ups, enabling them to collaborate, deliberate, and contribute towards shaping future naval capability development. (ANI)