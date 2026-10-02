On Gandhi Jayanti, actor Ali Fazal shared a social media tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. His post featured a graphic with 'BURA MAT' and a famous Gandhi quote, urging people to be mindful of what they see, say, and hear in today's world.

Ali Fazal's Unique Tribute

Actor Ali Fazal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, sharing a message on social media that highlighted the relevance of his teachings in today's world. Ali, known for his work in ‘Fukrey’, ‘Victoria & Abdul’, ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Kandahar’, among others, shared a minimalist graphic carrying the words "BURA MAT" on Instagram, along with the message, "Be the change you wish to see in this world", attributed to Mahatma Gandhi. He captioned the post, "Lest we forget." https://www.instagram.com/p/Dd-ppn3KrBo/

The image features symbols of a camera, microphone and speaker, each marked with a red cross, conveying a message that encourages people to be mindful of what they see, say and hear. The handwritten-style quote below the symbols draws attention to Gandhi's enduring philosophy of personal responsibility and positive change.

It also reminds people of Mahatma Gandhi’s famous three monkeys’ story, which are shown covering their eyes, ears and mouth. They represent “see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil.” The three monkeys became closely linked with Gandhi and are now one of the most familiar symbols associated with him.

The Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Ali's post comes on Gandhi Jayanti, observed every year on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869. The day marks his contributions to India's freedom struggle and his commitment to truth, non-violence and peaceful resistance. Gandhi's principles of ‘ahimsa’ (non-violence), truth and equality continue to be remembered across generations.

Nation Commemorates Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti is commemorated across India through prayer meetings, tributes and programmes highlighting his life and ideals. The occasion also serves as a reminder of the importance of peace, tolerance and compassion in everyday life. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered respects to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, evoking his principles of truth, non-violence, simplicity and Swadeshi, while noting that Bapu’s enduring message will continually direct the nation towards an improved society and a Viksit Bharat. Through a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, "May Bapu’s timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat." (ANI)