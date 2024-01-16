Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Swachh Teerth campaign: Rajnath Singh participates in cleanliness drive at Lucknow's Hanuman Setu temple

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to participate in cleanliness drive in temples or places of religious importance, ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22.
     

    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (January 16) took part in the cleanliness drive at the Hanuman Setu temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, falling in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the citizens to carry out the cleanliness drives at places of religious importance ahead of Ram Mandir consecration on January 22 in Ayodhya.

    Rajnath Singh, who is an MP from Lucknow, visited the Hanuman Setu temple and also swept the floor with a broom. Taking to social media, Singh wrote: " Hanuman Tehi parsa kar puni kinh pranam, Where are Ram's cashew nuts and where is rest without Mohi? The Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has called upon all the countrymen to contribute towards cleanliness in the temples around them. Today, I went to Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow and did Shramdaan under #SwachhTeerth campaign and got the privilege of serving Hanumanji, the exclusive servant of Lord Shri Ram."

    In preparation for the historic Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, Ayodhya is getting ready. Karsevakpuram has been embellished with ornamental artefacts focused on the epic 'Ramayana'. A comprehensive agenda has been devised to greet the guests, which includes presenting the dignitaries with the dirt from Ram Janmabhoomi that was removed during the foundation excavation. Teerth Kshetra Trust is also going to provide the guests with unique 'Motichoor laddus' cooked from desi ghee as 'Prasad' as part of the celebration.

