A police complaint has been lodged against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav in Delhi for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The complaint follows his street-theatre style protest in Parliament over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

A police complaint has been lodged against Independent MP from Purnia, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, at Jehangirpuri Police Station in the national capital following his recent protest demonstration inside the Parliament complex over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The complaint, filed by petitioner Surya Maithil, accuses Yadav of hurting religious sentiments during the protest. The complainant also alleged that the demonstration was supported by several leaders of the Opposition's INDIA Bloc.

Complaint Alleges Religious Insult

Speaking to ANI on the matter, Surya Maithil alleged that Yadav insulted religious symbols during his demonstration outside Parliament. "The way Pappu Yadav insulted the saffron today and the drama he staged outside Parliament, was supported by Rahul Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Awadhesh Kumar, and other MPs from the INDI alliance. In it, Pappu Yadav even placed the picture of Lord Ram Lalla Virajman under his feet... This has hurt the sentiments of Sanatanis," Maithil said. He further added, "Against this, I have filed a complaint at Jehangirpuri Police Station... I demand from Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Police Commissioner, DCP North, DCP North West, ACP Jehangirpuri, and SHO Jehangirpuri that legal action be taken immediately against all of them for hurting religious sentiments."

Street Theatre Protest in Parliament

Earlier on July 31, the Parliament complex turned into a stage in an unusual display of protest, as opposition MPs used street theatre to target the central government over a range of issues, with the alleged Ram Mandir donation "theft" row taking centre stage. The opposition also demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging he join the ongoing Parliamentary proceedings and answer for the recent police action faced by the protesting students.

As slogans of "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod", "Jawab tumko dena hoga" and "Amit Shah, sadan mein aao!" echoed through the Parliament complex, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav emerged dressed in saffron robes, portraying a temple priest collecting offerings from devotees. He carried a photograph of Ayodhya's Lord Ram. The symbolic performance unfolded like a nukkad natak. Fellow opposition MPs played the role of devotees, stepping forward to place donations into a collection box. However, in a dramatic twist, the "priest" quietly slipped the money into his own pocket instead of the donation box, prompting an SP MP, acting as a devotee, to confront him over the "illegal" action. (ANI)