Telangana CM Revanth Reddy invited investors, unveiling the 'Telangana Rising - Vision 2047' plan to achieve a 3-trillion USD economy. He assured a pro-investor ecosystem and aims to compete with global cities, not just neighbouring states.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy rolled out the red carpet for investors, inviting them to set up their industries in the state while asserting that the state is both crucial and a safe investment destination in the country.

Telangana's Ambitious Vision 2047

Addressing the 3rd meeting of the CII Northern Regional Council 2026-2027, the Chief Minister highlighted "Telangana Rising - Vision 2047" and outlined government initiatives aimed at achieving a 1-trillion USD economy by 2037 and a 3-trillion USD economy by 2047. According to a press release, the meeting also featured discussions on the construction of the 'Bharat Future City' across 30,000 acres, the master plan being prepared for it by a Singapore-based company, and a comparison between the project and Gujarat's GIFT City, which spans 700 acres.

A Pro-Investor Government

The CM assured that the officials, including the Chief Secretary, are always available to the investors. "We created an ecosystem where the government is ready to hold meetings on investments and job opportunities. The Industries Minister will meet with industry representatives every two months, and he will also personally hold meetings every three months to resolve any issues," he added.

Stating that Telangana is not competing with neighbouring states, CM Revanth Reddy said that the state was competing with global cities like Tokyo and New York, urging investors to consider Telangana as their own state and to think global while investing locally.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister informed the delegation about the successful 'Telangana Global Summit' held at 'Future City' last December, which was attended by representatives from 175 countries.

Economic Roadmap and Sectoral Strategy

The meeting also included discussions on the announcement of the 'Telangana Rising-2047' policy, the importance of Telangana contributing 10 per cent to India's GDP, and the creation of CURE, PURE, and RARE zones to promote the manufacturing, services, and agriculture sectors for sustainable development.

"My goal is to achieve 10 per cent of the national economy from Telangana. Currently, Telangana accounts for 5 per cent of the country's GDP. We aim to achieve this target by 2047. Our goal is to bring 500 of the world's leading companies. Telangana is now 'Rising Telangana'," said CM Reddy.

Further, the Chief Minister said that there is no policy paralysis in Telangana, emphasising that the state is continuing good policies of previous governments while also introducing progressive policies to attract investments. He added that the government is providing necessary approvals and incentives to investors.

CURE, PURE, and RARE Zones

Continuing his address, CM Reddy explained that CURE is meant for the service sector, while the area outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been designated as 'PURE'. He stated that the government is constructing a 360-kilometre Regional Ring Road (RRR) beyond the ORR and will prioritise manufacturing sector companies between the ORR and RRR, while also relocating industries currently within Hyderabad city limits to the PURE zone and providing the land and facilities required for setting up industries in the state. "We are primarily focusing on manufacturing. We are competing with China, Japan, and Germany in this sector," said CM Reddy.

Infrastructure and Global Competitiveness

Pointing to urban challenges elsewhere, the Chief Minister noted that Mumbai faces numerous problems due to heavy rains, Bengaluru grapples with severe traffic issues, and conditions in Delhi are alarming due to air pollution, attributing these situations to a lack of adequate focus on environmental issues. He added that pollution, infrastructure, and law and order have become major challenges for several metro cities.

Explaining state initiatives, the CM said the government is constructing radial roads and developing port connectivity, including a 12-lane highway from 'Bharat Future City' to Machilipatnam Port. Asserting that Telangana will play a pivotal role in the 'China Plus One' strategy, CM Revanth Reddy assured that the government is ensuring full protection to investments. He also commended the CII for completing 130 years.

Highlighting regional infrastructure, the Chief Minister noted the planned new airports in Warangal and Adilabad alongside the approval of bullet train routes connecting Hyderabad to Chennai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

The meeting further covered the state's agricultural potential, focusing on fertile lands, irrigation facilities, cold storage development, and investment prospects in the agriculture sector.

Building a Skilled Workforce for the Future

Noting that Telangana is home to premier educational institutions such as NALSAR, IIT, and ISB, CM Revanth Reddy stated that efforts are underway to establish franchises of world-renowned universities like Harvard and Stanford in the state.

Observing that AI is playing a key role in the IT sector, he noted that the nature of jobs is evolving and an "AI tsunami" is on the cards. To meet international workforce demands, the Chief Minister said the government is focusing heavily on skill development. The state has established the 'Young India Skills University'--named in inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi--under a public-private partnership, appointing Anand Mahindra as Chairman alongside prominent corporate leaders on the board to shape it into the country's top skills university.

Emphasising a necessary shift from white-collar jobs toward blue-collar skills, he called for transforming ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs). He added that the Tata Group is funding 86 per cent of the ATC costs, which are providing 100 per cent employment to trained students.

Acknowledging Legacy and Attracting Major Investments

The management of Skyroot hailed from Telangana; 200 companies which have come forward to invest in GCCs, Amazon investing ₹1 lakh crore in data centres, and the Adani Group setting up a data centre with an investment of ₹35,000 crore were highlighted in the meeting.

Invoking the legacy of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, CM Revanth Reddy paid tribute to Rao as the "son of Telangana" for introducing Liberalisation, Privatisation, and Globalisation (LPG) reforms. He stated that these reforms played a pivotal role in driving the country's development, adding that the state and nation are currently reaping the benefits of those historic economic measures.

The Chief Minister also said that, between 1994 and 2004, Chandrababu Naidu attracted significant investments during his tenure as Chief Minister. Naidu brought global icons like Bill Gates and Bill Clinton to Hyderabad. During the Congress regime from 2004 to 2014, the international airport, Outer Ring Road, and the pharma and IT sectors saw further development in the state. CM Reddy asserted that the Congress government is implementing new policies while continuing some of the good policies introduced by previous administrations.

An Unwavering Commitment to Investors

He also said that Telangana's culture is its greatest asset, as people from all walks of life live together here. "If you invest, we will provide support that exceeds your expectations. Our government will stand by investors in every way. We are competing," the CM remarked.

"We are impressed by Telangana's industrial policies", Puneet Kaura, Chairman, CII Northern Region, said. Chief Minister's Advisor Ramakrishna Rao, Special Secretary (Industries) Krishna Aditya, CII Northern Region Vice Chairperson Sharada Suri Marwah, and representatives Krishna Bodanapu, Gaurav Maheshwari, Vanitha Datla, Uttam Kumar Reddy, and Vinod K Bapna, among others, participated in the meeting.