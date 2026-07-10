Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting with industry reps to boost Dwarka's emergence as an economic hub. The plan focuses on clean, sustainable, and labor-centric industrial growth, leveraging its proximity to the airport and connectivity.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday chaired an interaction with industry representatives on measures to strengthen Dwarka's emergence as a major economic and commercial hub, emphasising that urban redevelopment and infrastructure upgradation are essential for the national capital's long-term economic growth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) release, the Lieutenant Governor said Dwarka's industrial growth should remain clean, sustainable and non-polluting, with a focus on developing a labour-centric industrial ecosystem capable of generating large-scale employment opportunities for the local workforce.

He said Dwarka, one of Asia's largest planned sub-cities, is uniquely positioned to emerge as a major investment destination owing to its proximity to the international airport, seamless connectivity and a maturing urban ecosystem.

According to the release, these factors make the area investment-ready across sectors, including commerce, hospitality, healthcare, education and technology.

Fostering Investment and Ease of Doing Business

The interaction was attended by representatives from the real estate, infrastructure, hospitality and healthcare sectors, along with Delhi Development Authority Vice Chairman, senior Government of NCT of Delhi officials and the Managing Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

The discussions focused on policy and infrastructure interventions to improve ease of doing business, facilitate investments and make Dwarka more attractive to investors.

The release said the Lieutenant Governor appreciated the suggestions received from industry representatives and stressed the need to review and rationalise planning and development norms, including Floor Area Ratio (FAR), in line with emerging urban requirements.

He also underscored the need for sector-specific policy measures to enhance Delhi's competitiveness as an investment destination.

Industry Recommendations

Industry representatives suggested measures including improved infrastructure, research and innovation facilities, a streamlined single-window clearance mechanism and simplified approval processes. They also proposed promoting hospitality, tourism and healthcare infrastructure, incentivising knowledge-based industries, IT, ITES and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), strengthening research and development, and leveraging MICE infrastructure such as Yashobhoomi and Bharat Mandapam to boost investment, the release said.

Government Pledges and Policy Reforms

Vice Chairman, DDA, reiterated the Authority's commitment to facilitating investment and planned urban development in Dwarka. He informed that DDA has made land available to support future investments and is working closely with stakeholder agencies to streamline approval processes.

Referring to the recently approved Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Policy, formulated under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, he stated that the TOD Committee brings together all concerned agencies to facilitate seamless, single-point and time-bound approvals for eligible projects.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), Government of Delhi, assured the industry representatives of the Government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for growth and investment in Dwarka and Delhi. He informed that major Ease of Doing Business reforms are underway, including the formulation of a new Industrial Policy, integration of approval processes across departments to simplify clearances, and promotion of research and innovation through appropriate financial support mechanisms.

Furthermore, the Secretary of Tourism, Government of Delhi, said that initiatives are underway to promote tourism and enhance Delhi's evening economy by developing suitable urban destinations, while sector-specific policy measures are also being examined to support the growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors.

MD of ITPO further added that development of five-star hotel infrastructure is being considered to strengthen Delhi's hospitality ecosystem, and there is potential for initiatives leveraging major convention and exhibition infrastructure.

Roadmap for a 'Viksit Dilli'

Reaffirming the government's commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Ease of Doing Business, the LG said the administration remains focused on fostering a transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly ecosystem that would drive sustainable growth, generate employment, and strengthen Delhi's march towards a Viksit Dilli.

DDA remains committed to implementing a comprehensive development roadmap for Dwarka Sub-city under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, the release said. Through integrated planning, infrastructure upgradation and investor-friendly policy interventions, the Authority is working towards positioning Dwarka as a clean, employment-generating, and major investment destination, thereby contributing to the sustained economic growth of the National Capital. (ANI)