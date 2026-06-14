Union Minister Nityanand Rai participated in a cleanliness drive in Ranchi, hailing the Swachh Bharat Mission as a nationwide movement. He also praised PM Narendra Modi as the country's longest-serving Prime Minister under the democratic system.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday participated in a cleanliness drive at Tetartoli Pond in Ranchi and said that the Swachh Bharat Mission has grown into a nationwide movement, with people across the country joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for cleanliness and development.

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PM Modi is longest-serving PM, says Nityanand Rai

Speaking to ANI during the drive, Rai said Prime Minister Modi has become the longest-serving Prime Minister of India since the country adopted the democratic electoral system. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving Prime Minister of India. Since elections began under the democratic system in this country, PM Modi has completed the longest tenure of service... Now, 140 crore citizens of this country are connected with the dreams and resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rai said.

Swachh Bharat Mission a massive movement

Highlighting the impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Union Minister said the initiative has transformed public participation in cleanliness campaigns and helped change attitudes towards sanitation. "India used to be known as a place where there were heaps of filth everywhere you went. After becoming Prime Minister, PM Modi took the resolve to launch the Swachh Bharat Mission, and the countrymen joined him in it. The ongoing Swachh Bharat Mission has taken on a massive form. It is under that same Swachh Bharat Mission that we have gathered here today at this pond," the Union Minister added.

The cleanliness drive at Tetartoli Pond was organised as part of ongoing Swachh Bharat initiatives aimed at promoting hygiene, environmental conservation and community participation in cleanliness activities.

The Swachh Bharat Mission, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, seeks to improve sanitation, cleanliness and waste management across urban and rural India through active public participation.

Similar drives in other parts of country

Meanwhile, similar cleanliness initiatives were organised in other parts of the country. In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the 'Maa Yamuna Riverbank Cleanliness Drive' at Dashmesh Ghat in Geeta Colony as part of a large-scale campaign launched by the Delhi government across 28 ghats along the Yamuna River. The initiative witnessed participation from senior BJP leaders, public representatives, party workers and local residents, with cleanliness drives being carried out simultaneously at multiple locations along the riverbank. (ANI)