Following the killing of Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandra Rath, BJP's Keya Ghosh accused the TMC of targeting party workers. While urging for peace, she vowed that the new government would ensure justice and not seek revenge.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh on Thursday condemned the killing of Bhabanipur MLA-elect Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandra Rath, accusing the TMC of targeting people who managed his back office during the 2026 West Bengal elections. Speaking to ANI, she urged the BJP workers to maintain peace, adding that the coming government in West Bengal will be for "change" and not "revenge."

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Ghosh also promised a thorough investigation of the incident, stating that its perpetrators won't be spared. "They are targeting those who worked for the BJP, who managed the back office for Suvendu in Bhabanipur... I request all our workers to maintain peace. The coming West Bengal government is one of change, not revenge. People chose us to free them from goonda raj. We will act strictly within the law. Those who are behind this murder will not be spared," said Keya Ghosh.

Eyewitness Describes 'Pre-Planned' Attack

Meanwhile, according to the eyewitness of the incident, the attack appeared to be "pre-planned" as the gunshots fired at Chandra Rath were from point-blank range. The eyewitness told ANI, "Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range. I heard the sound of two rounds. The incident occurred between 10:30 pm and 11 pm, around 200-300 metres from the hospital. The public brought the victim to the hospital, and the driver of the car was also shot."

BJP Alleges Political Motive

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul alleged a political motive behind the incident and claimed that CCTV footage was being examined. "This is perhaps a consequence of Mamata Banerjee's defeat in Bhabanipur. CCTV footage is currently being examined. Chandra was a trustworthy individual; he oversaw operations at the Leader of the Opposition's office, was like a brother to our MLAs, and handled several responsibilities," Paul said.

She further questioned the motive behind the killing and claimed there was widespread anger among party workers and supporters. "Why was a man who had absolutely no connection with the BJP murdered? There is massive outrage among the public. We sought peace, but now the family will certainly demand answers. Just a short while ago, one of our booth workers was attacked with a knife and is currently hospitalised," she added.

Chandra Rath, who was the personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari, was shot in West Bengal's Mandhyamgram, after which he succumbed due to injuries in the hospital. (ANI)