BJP's Suvendu Adhikari delivered a major upset in West Bengal, winning both the Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies. He defeated sitting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by a margin of 15,105 votes, ECI data confirmed.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suvendu Adhikari on Monday evening established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

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Figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI) following the 20th and final round of counting in Bhabanipur show Adhikari winning against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a substantial margin of 15,105 votes.

Simultaneously, he also won the Nandigram assembly seat. According to the data displayed on the ECI official website. Suvendu Adhikari secured 1,27,301 votes at the conclusion of the 19th and final round.

The Bhabanipur Cliffhanger

Adhikari significantly widened his lead in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on Monday night, surging ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, trends for the Bhabanipur constituency showed a significant shift in the 16th round as Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP secured 53,932 votes, placing him slightly ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ECI figures released after 16 rounds of counting reveal a close fight, with Banerjee trailing at 53,369 votes, while the CPI(M) candidate remains a distant third.

Before this, Banerjee had successfully narrowed a significant 3,830-vote deficit at the end of Round 14, but the 17th round once again placed the BJP in the driver's seat.

The tension at the Bhabanipur counting centre was palpable as the Chief Minister exited the venue. She was met by crowds of BJP supporters chanting "Ghotalabaaz Mamata dur hato" (Corrupt Mamata, go away), signalling a fierce anti-incumbency sentiment after 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule.

Broader State-wide Trends

Beyond Bhabanipur, the broader state-wide trends suggest a seismic shift in Bengal's political DNA. The Congress is poised to win only two seats. The CPI(M) and the All India Secular Front (AISF) are currently leading in just one seat each. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) has managed to secure two seats, carving out a small niche in the polarised contest.

As the final four rounds of counting in Bhabanipur commence, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on whether the "Daughter of Bengal" can reclaim her seat or if Suvendu Adhikari will deliver the final blow to the TMC's long-standing fortress.