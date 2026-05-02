BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari welcomed repolls in 15 WB polling stations but demanded more, especially in the Falta segment, citing EVM tampering. Dilip Ghosh also backed repolls and criticised TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for creating 'chaos'.

Adhikari Demands More Repolls

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has welcomed repolls across 15 polling stations in the state, but stressed that he also hoped for the whole of Falta assembly segment to be called for repolls too. "Whatever happened at Magrahat West is welcomed. The re-polling should have happened in more booths in Diamond Harbour and in the whole of the Falta segment, it should happen in atleast 60 booths," Adhikari, who is also the BJP candidate from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, told reporters on Friday.

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The BJP leader's statement comes amid allegations of EVM tampering in the assembly constituency, saying that the BJP party symbol (lotus) was 'covered with tape' in certain polling booths in Falta constituency in the South 24 Parganas district. When asked if he thinks an announcement for Falta will be made separately, he added, "They (ECI) are thinking something, they have a procedure, like observer's report, presiding officer's handbook, CCTV footage they have a system and they are doing. I respect the Election Commission, not like how Mamata (Banerjee) ji does."

Dilip Ghosh Criticises Mamata Banerjee, TMC

BJP leader and Kharagpur candidate Dilip Ghosh also welcomed the repolls, while also criticising allegations of vote tampering in strong rooms by the TMC. "Mamata Banerjee has reached the point of frustration... Today she has to campaign in every street and even on the sidewalks... She has to motivate her workers to go to the counting room; otherwise her chances of winning could be reduced. This clearly shows that she is going to lose," Ghosh told ANI on Friday.

On TMC approaching the Supreme Court opposing ECI's order barring state officials from being appointed as counting supervisors, the BJP leader alleged that Mamata Banerjee is 'creating chaos.' "Why is TMC creating chaos if they are winning?... Now Mamata is fighting against strong rooms and EVMs, while people are fighting against her," he said.

Repolling Underway in 15 Stations

Repolling is underway in 15 polling stations of South 24 Parganas district, including 11 polling stations in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour constituencies. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, the EC said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery, and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm today. (ANI)