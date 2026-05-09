Suvendu Adhikari is set to become West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister after the party's 2026 assembly election victory with 207 seats. BJP leaders hailed the win, attributing it to party workers and promising to turn Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Saturday said that the "public has come out in large numbers" ahead of the oath-taking of Suvendu Adhikari as the first-ever Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"When India became independent and the independence that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had seen, in a real sense, today Bengal is getting that independence and has got it, and that is why today the entire public has come out in large numbers...This is the result of the hard work of BJP workers and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he told ANI.

Suvendu Adhikari, who was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in West Bengal, is set to take oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister today.

BJP Leaders Hail Victory

BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Suvendu Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal and is poised to take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the State, following the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar expressed confidence that West Bengal would transform into "Sonar Bangla" under Adhikari's leadership. "I am very happy. Under the leadership of Suvendu da, we will turn Bengal into 'Sonar Bangla'. This achievement is the result of everyone's contribution," Majumdar said.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul termed Adhikari a "very apt" choice for the post, asserting that he had fought tirelessly both inside and outside the Assembly over the past five years. "We are extremely happy that Suvendu Adhikari has been unanimously elected by 207 BJP MLAs. He is the most suitable choice because of the way he has fought for the last five years, both inside and outside the Assembly. Who could be a better choice than Suvendu Adhikari? All 207 MLAs have to work round the clock. There is no time to relax. In the next five years, we must deliver what West Bengal did not receive in the last 50 years," she said.

2026 West Bengal Assembly Election Results

BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. (ANI)