PM Narendra Modi marked Women's Day by launching a Rs 18,000 crore Delhi Metro expansion. CM Rekha Gupta hailed it as a gift for women's safety. Total projects worth Rs 33,500 crore, including new metro lines and housing, were announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked International Women's Day by launching a Rs 18,000 crore expansion of the Delhi Metro on Sunday. As a part of the expansion scheme, the Majlis Park to Maujpur (12 km) and Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk (9 km) routes have now been made active. Additionally, areas like Wazirabad and Bhajanpura finally have Metro access, while the work has started on three additional corridors to further link the city.

CM Hails Expansion, Highlights Other Schemes

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked the Prime Minister, calling the expansion a "huge gift" for the safety of women. She further highlighted that over the past year, "70,000 girls have received financial aid under the Ladli Scheme, 7,000 smart classrooms and 100 digital libraries were built, and free cervical cancer vaccines are now available for girls aged 14-15." Beyond transport, the Chief Minister noted that 70 Atal Canteens are serving daily meals to the poor, and a new 50-year drainage plan has been launched to stop city flooding and pollution.

Union Minister Details Broader Development Projects

Earlier today, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth approximately Rs 33,500 crore in New Delhi, including three metro lines and over 6,500 residential units, marking an important day for the national capital on International Women's Day.

Addressing the event, Khattar said today's date is truly an important day as it marks International Women's Day, and also a significant day for Delhi due to the inauguration of major projects. "Today is 8th March, International Women's Day, on this day we salute our women power. Congratulations to all. Today is also an important day for Delhi because today the PM has inaugurated very big projects. Like in Sarojini Nagar also, many government residences have been decided to be dedicated to the public. And along with this, over 6,500 more houses will be built," Khattar said.

He added that three metro lines were inaugurated today, with multiple development projects worth approximately Rs 33,500 crore being dedicated to the public.

Recalling the Metro's Origins

Khattar recalled that the first metro in Delhi was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee 24 years ago, who had said that the metro would become a symbol of modern India and development. "The first metro in Delhi was inaugurated by our PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today, 24 years ago. He had said that the metro would become a symbol of modern India and development. Today, I believe that is becoming true," he said.

He noted the significant expansion of metro networks under PM Modi's leadership. (ANI)