On International Women's Day, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honoured women in Nahan, Sirmaur. Felicitations included DC Priyanka Verma, Everest climber Kritika Sharma, and HPAS topper Megha Singh Kanwar for their achievements.

Honouring Individual Excellence

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday honoured several women for their outstanding contributions in different fields during a programme organised in Nahan, Sirmaur district, to mark International Women's Day.

According to a release, on the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured Priyanka Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur, for her commendable work in promoting women's empowerment in the district. He also felicitated Kritika Sharma from village Gattadhar in Sangrah tehsil of Sirmaur district for successfully climbing Mount Everest and Megha Singh Kanwar from village Pajjhota in Rajgarh for securing the first position in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Examination-2025.

Awards Under Mahila Vikas Protsahan Yojana

Under the Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Protsahan Yojana, the Chief Minister honoured Shanti Jaiswal from Solan district, Nirmala Dhiman from Bilaspur district, Grihini Swayam Swarojgar Sangh from Indora in Kangra district and Nishu Lata from Una district for their excellent work. Each of them was awarded Rs one lakh.

Financial Aid Distributed Under Welfare Schemes

During the programme, financial assistance was also distributed under various welfare schemes.

Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Yojana

Under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, Shikha, Simran Kaur, Shiya, and Prem Lata was provide Rs 60,000 each as marriage assistance. Mehboob Hasan and Ravi were given the second installment of Rs one lakh each for house construction under the scheme, a release stated.

Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana

Under the Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana, Santosh Devi, Shila Devi and Nemo Devi received Rs 31,000 each.

Vidhva Punarvivah Yojna

Under the Vidhva Punarvivah Yojna, Nasifa, Nitesh and Vidha Devi were given Rs 2 lakh each.

Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana

Under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadaan Yojana, Babita, Sunita Devi and Anita Devi received Rs 51,000 each.

Recognition for Anganwadi Workers

As per a release, the Chief Minister also honoured Anganwadi workers for their excellent services and awarded Rs 5,000 each to the following workers from different districts Santosh Kumari (Bilaspur), Meena Kumari (Chamba), Kaushalya (Hamirpur), Rekha Rani (Kangra), Sonia Kumari (Kinnaur), Rekha Sharma (Kinnaur), Sunita (Lahaul-Spiti), Meenakshi Devi (Mandi), Usha Rathore (Shimla), Kaushalya Devi (Sirmaur), Meeta Ran (Solan), Kusum Devi (Una), Simro Devi (Bilaspur), Beena Devi (Chamba), Kashmiri Devi (Hamirpur), Sumindra Devi (Kangra), Gyan Devi (Kinnaur), Kamla Devi (Kinnaur), Asha (Lahaul-Spiti), Bhawana Devi (Mandi), Geeta Ranta (Shimla), Raksha Devi (Sirmaur), Sharda (Solan) and Shama Devi (Una).

Forest Rights Act Certificates Distributed

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed ownership rights certificates to 28 families under the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of women across the state and said their contributions were playing an important role in social development and empowerment in Himachal Pradesh, a release added. (ANI)