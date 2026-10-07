West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari has criticized the TMC leadership for the economic distress of clay artisans. He also touted improvements in state law and order and discussed extensive preparations underway for the upcoming Chhath Puja festival.

Adhikari Attacks TMC Leadership

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched a sharp attack on Trinomool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and party MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleging that local idol sculptors are facing severe economic distress due to continuous "harassment inflicted by the aunt and nephew duo." Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, while visiting Kali Puja pandals in the city, the Chief Minister asserted that the artisan community has been pushed into recurring financial hardship every year, warning that strict police action will be taken against anyone attempting to intimidate or extort the poor artisans.

"The sculptors here are facing significant hardship due to the harassment inflicted by a certain nephew and his aunt (Abhishek and Mamata Banerjee). They suffer losses every single year, which is pushing them into economic distress—it’s a grim situation," Adhikari said.

Administration and Law Enforcement

Highlighting the measures taken by his administration to assist the community, the Chief Minister noted that he has extended immediate relief and instructed law enforcement officials to deal strictly with intimidation or extortion. "I have provided some support. I have also issued clear directives to the police—officials ranging up to the Joint Commissioner of Police are present here—that if anyone harasses these poor people, I will take strict action. As the Chief Minister and the local MLA, it is my duty to stand by them and address the difficulties they are facing," he asserted.

Improving State Security

Adhikari also credited his administration with restoring law and order across the state, remarking that the police force has been granted full operational independence to tackle crime. "Previously, there was a state of lawlessness; the police’s hands were tied, but I have now untied them. Consequently, they are taking action against everything—from ensuring women's safety and tackling drug mafias to curbing cattle smuggling," he said.

Chhath Puja Preparations

Outlining the scale of upcoming festivities, particularly Chhath Puja, Adhikari announced that the state is gearing up for celebrations on an unprecedented level, with extensive administrative preparations underway. "Regarding Chhath Puja—the celebrations begin today. I am heading to Delhi tomorrow for some scheduled programs. On the 12th, there will be a distribution of offerings for Chhath in Howrah. Chhath is being celebrated on a much larger scale this year; there are at least one crore devotees in Bengal who will be observing it, and preparations are underway on a grand scale," the Chief Minister added.

Adhikari also claimed that the law and order situation in the state had improved after police were given a free hand. "Previously, there was a state of lawlessness; the police’s hands were tied, but I have now untied them. Consequently, they are taking action against everything—from ensuring women's safety and tackling drug mafias to curbing cattle smuggling", he said.

Puja Visits and Political Support

CM Adhikari visited two Kali Puja pandals, Sevak Sangha Club and Tarun Yubak Sangha, in Kalighat, within the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency. He also met clay artisans at Kalighat Patuapara and provided them with compensation.

Earlier, Babun Banerjee, brother of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday welcomed Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during his visit to his puja club, expressing happiness over the interaction and pledging his continued support for the Chief Minister.

Speaking to ANI, Babun said Adhikari had attended several events organised by his club, including Jagaddhatri Puja, Kali Puja and a blood donation camp. “I am feeling very good. He came to my Jagaddhatri Puja. He came to my Kali Puja. He came to my blood donation camp. And today the Chief Minister came to our place. On behalf of our club, a big thank you and welcome. It feels very good,” he said.

Calling it a happy occasion, Babun said he wanted Adhikari to continue working across West Bengal and described his association with the Chief Minister as a long-standing one. “Today is a very happy day. On this happy day, I want Suvendu Adhikari to work like this all over West Bengal. The work—not from today; I have been with Suvendu Adhikari for many years, and I am with him today as well, and will remain with him for a lifetime,” he said. (ANI)