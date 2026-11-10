The Tamil Nadu government has scrapped a Rs 30 crore book procurement tender for the Kamarajar Grand Library following corruption allegations and reports of substandard, AI-generated books being supplied to state libraries.

Tamil Nadu Cancels Major Library Book Tender

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled book procurement tenders worth Rs 30 crore for the Kamarajar Grand Library and Intellectual Centre being constructed in Tiruchirappalli, following allegations of irregularities in the purchase of books for public libraries across the state. The procurement process for books worth Rs 30 crore had been initiated during the previous DMK-led regime for the library, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 290 crore in Tiruchirappalli. According to Tiruchirappalli District Library Officer Shan Basha, the state government issued an order cancelling the tender on November 6.

Corruption Probe and Impact on Libraries

The decision comes amid allegations that fake and substandard books, including books purportedly generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI), were supplied to the Periyar Grand Library in Coimbatore. Following the complaints, the government has also reportedly put book procurement activities on hold for several newly established public libraries across Tamil Nadu. These include the Bharathidasan Knowledge Centre in Salem, Anjalai Ammal Knowledge Centre in Cuddalore and the Quaid-e-Millath Library in Tirunelveli.

Government Action and Policy Reform

The state government has also ordered an investigation by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) into alleged irregularities and corruption in the procurement of books for public libraries. Meanwhile, sources in the Tamil Nadu government said a new transparent book procurement policy would be introduced to prevent such irregularities in the future. (ANI)