Four arrested for the murder of a 45-year-old in Delhi's Mahendra Park. Separately, a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in broad daylight on a busy street in Rohini Sector 10, police confirmed.

Four Arrested in Connection With Mahendra Park Murder

Four persons were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the murder of a 45-year old man in the Mahendra Park area, police said. The arrested accused persons are Sumit (22), Sonu (19), Rahul @ Sikanji (23) and Sonu (23), along with one Child in Conflict with Law (CCL). Police said the case pertains to the murder of Vijay Prakash alias Sonu (45), following which CCTV footage, technical surveillance and local intelligence were used to identify and apprehend the accused. Efforts are underway to apprehend the co associate, police said. Further investigation is underway.

Man Stabbed to Death in Rohini

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in broad daylight on a busy street in northwest Delhi's Rohini, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Rohini Sector 10, near a Mall, falling under the jurisdiction of the Prashant Vihar police station, triggering panic among commuters and local shopkeepers. The deceased has been identified as Pintu (35). According to police, the assailants intercepted the victim on the road and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, inflicting fatal stab wounds before fleeing the scene. Following the alert, police personnel, along with forensic teams, rushed to the spot to collect evidence and examine the crime scene.