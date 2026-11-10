Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced foreign study tours for new DSPs to combat cybercrime and drug issues, urging officers to maintain integrity and adopt a compassionate, public-friendly approach while serving the state effectively.

Telangana CM Announces Foreign Study Tours for New DSPs

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the state government was ready to send newly recruited Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) on study tours to foreign countries to upgrade their skills and improve their capabilities in tackling emerging challenges, particularly cybercrime and the drug menace. Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the second batch of DSPs-2025 at the MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said the state government was already sending government school teachers abroad to study educational standards and would extend a similar opportunity to newly appointed police officers. He stressed that DSPs should give equal importance to physical fitness and the effective discharge of their duties. He also expressed hope that the officers would be prepared to handle difficult situations while performing their responsibilities.

Highlighting the growing challenges posed by cybercrime and drug trafficking, Revanth Reddy said the nature and patterns of crime had changed significantly, with cyber perpetrators capable of stripping individuals of everything they owned without even meeting or seeing them. Referring to the drug menace, he said even Punjab, a state historically known for producing brave warriors, was struggling with drug trafficking. He observed that the Sikh community, which had fought against British rule, had been debilitated by the drug menace. "We have established an 'Eagle Force' to combat the drug trade and are taking an extremely stringent approach. New systems have also been introduced to address issues related to food safety, traffic management, drug control, and cybercrime," the Chief Minister said.

Police Conduct and Public Service

The Chief Minister emphasised that police personnel must adopt a friendly and compassionate approach towards victims approaching police stations and understand their problems before taking action. He said the officers had reached their positions through their knowledge, integrity and dedication. "It is your knowledge, integrity, and dedication that have brought you to where you are today," he said. Urging the newly appointed DSPs not to forget the purpose of joining the police force, Revanth Reddy said the future direction of Telangana over the next 30 years would depend significantly on their performance and decisions.

"You hold a significant position that involves direct interaction with the public. Your feedback and decisions will serve as a benchmark for the government’s performance. If you stand tall and perform your duties with integrity, the reputation of the state government will be enhanced. The government expects you to perform your duties honestly and with a clear sense of responsibility," he said. The Chief Minister also underscored the need for police personnel to be the first responders when people face difficulties, saying that public trust in the police force had been built through the dedication and integrity of senior officers over the years. He urged the newly recruited officers to uphold that legacy. Warning police personnel against misusing their positions for personal gains, Revanth Reddy said they should first listen to complaints, understand the issues and then work towards finding solutions.

Reforms in Recruitment

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state government's efforts to ensure transparency in recruitment and criticised the previous BRS government over alleged irregularities in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC). He said that out of 563 Group-I posts for which notifications were issued, 562 candidates had joined, while the recruitment of 112 DSPs marked a significant achievement. He alleged that several allegations, including claims of corruption involving crores of rupees, had been deliberately raised against the recruitment process. Revanth Reddy said the state government had approached the Supreme Court, engaging experienced legal counsel, to defend the DSP appointments and successfully secured the recruitment process.

Explaining the reforms introduced in the TGPSC, the Chief Minister said the government had studied the procedures followed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and restructured the state commission along similar lines. He said retired DGP Mahender Reddy was appointed as the first chairman of the restructured TGPSC, while individuals with experience in conducting competitive examinations and a reputation for integrity were selected as board members. He added that senior IAS officer Venkatesam was currently serving as the TGPSC chairman. The Chief Minister recalled that the previous Group-I recruitment had taken place in 2011 and that no such recruitment was conducted in Telangana for nearly 13 years until 2025. Holding the previous BRS government responsible for the delay, he alleged that unqualified individuals had been appointed as members of the TGPSC during its tenure. Revanth Reddy further alleged that the commission had effectively become a centre for the political rehabilitation of certain individuals under the previous government, criticising the appointment of people without adequate qualifications or knowledge to a body responsible for high-level recruitment.