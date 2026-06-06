West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari met L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyam to discuss industrial growth. He also met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, securing approval for key railway projects to boost connectivity and create jobs in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday held talks with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyam at Kolkata Airport, with discussions centred on industrial growth, investment and job creation in the state.

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In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "I had the opportunity to hold a productive and insightful meeting with S.N. Subrahmanyam Ji, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at the Kolkata Airport."

Highlighting the focus of their discussion, he added, "During our 30-minute discussion, we focused extensively on the industrial resurgence of West Bengal. We exchanged ideas on creating a robust ecosystem for industrial development, attracting mega investments and accelerating economic growth to generate meaningful employment opportunities for the Youth of our State."

Adhikari further emphasised the potential of the state and the importance of strategic partnerships with industry leaders. "West Bengal has immense potential, and strategic collaborations with industrial leaders can play a pivotal role in transforming the State's economic landscape," he added.

Collaboration on Railway Infrastructure

Earlier in the day, Adhikari also received Union Minister Vaishnaw at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

Announcing a major development regarding the state's connectivity infrastructure following a meeting with the Union Railway Minister, the Chief Minister wrote on X, "A Historic Day for West Bengal's Infrastructure & Growth. Today, I had a highly productive and landmark meeting with the Hon'ble Union Minister of Railways, @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji, right here at Nabanna. Our discussions centred entirely on accelerating the development of Railway Infrastructure in West Bengal."

Sharing more insights, he said, "I am absolutely delighted to share that our joint efforts have yielded immediate results, with a flurry of long-awaited and crucial Railway Projects receiving an official GREEN SIGNAL, which will significantly boost sub-urban and main-line connectivity across North and South Bengal, speed up pending track-related works. Modernisation of key stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme will provide world-class amenities to commuters. Overall, these works involving thousands of crores of funds would create massive local employment opportunities and give a significant push to our State's economy."

Expressing his gratitude for the central government's collaboration, the Chief Minister concluded, "I extend my deepest gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the Union Railway Minister for their unwavering support towards the progress of West Bengal. When the State and the Centre work in tandem with a vision for development, the People win. We are committed to ensuring these projects are executed smoothly and swiftly for the benefit of the People of West Bengal."

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